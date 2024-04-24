Posted in: AEW, NJPW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, wrestling

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow

Comrades, El Presidente here with exciting news! AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door tickets go on sale Thursday. Join the revolution at UBS Arena on June 30!

Article Summary AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door tickets on sale Thursday, April 25th.

Event features a partnership between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Third annual Forbidden Door to take place at UBS Arena in New York.

AEW Insider members get exclusive pre-sale access for tickets.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a secret bunker deep beneath Tony Khan's palatial estate in Jacksonville, where Tony and I are plotting our next move against the capitalist pigs at WWE. But I am not here to talk about the glorious socialist revolution today, my friends. No, I am here to talk about the most anticipated wrestling event of the summer: AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door!

The American CIA once tried to prevent me from attending a wrestling event by locking me in a shipping container bound for Caracas. But much like AEW, I cannot be contained, comrades! Thanks to my friend and fellow socialist revolutionary Jon Moxley, I was able to escape and make it to the show. And let me tell you, if Forbidden Door is even half as exciting as that night, we are in for a treat!

Forbidden Door represents the glorious partnership between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, two of the most respected promotions in the world. It is like when Fidel Castro and I used to team up in the ring against the dastardly duo of JFK and Richard Nixon. Except this time, nobody is getting hit with a folding chair wrapped in barbed wire. At least, I don't think so. With AEW, you never know!

This will be the third annual Forbidden Door event, and AEW and NJPW are pulling out all the stops. The show will emanate from the prestigious UBS Arena in New York, a building almost as large as my personal yacht. It will air live on pay-per-view, and feature the top stars from both promotions in what is sure to be a night of unforgettable action.

Speaking of unforgettable, I once attended a state dinner with my close personal friend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Let's just say, that man knows how to party! But I digress, comrades. We are here to talk about Forbidden Door.

Tickets for this monumental event go on sale this Thursday, April 25th, at 10 AM ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. But if you are a loyal member of the AEW revolution, you can register to become an AEW Insider at allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider for exclusive pre-sale opportunities. Just like being a member of my political party back home, being an AEW Insider comes with many perks, comrades!

AEW President Tony Khan is promising that this will be the biggest Forbidden Door yet, and I believe him. This man is a visionary, like me. He sees a world where wrestling is not controlled by a single, monopolistic entity, but by the people! Okay, so he's not actually a socialist like me, but he is still a hero of the people, comrades!

Even NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, is excited for Forbidden Door. He says he can't wait to see the sparks fly between AEW and NJPW once again. And if there's one thing I know, it's sparks flying. Usually from the end of a cattle prod wielded by an angry member of my secret police. But in this case, we are talking about the metaphorical sparks of excellent professional wrestling!

So mark your calendars for June 30, comrades. AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door promises to be a night of international wrestling solidarity that you won't want to miss. And if you do miss it, don't worry. I'm sure the American CIA will have a recording of it that they'll be happy to share with you. For a price, of course. Capitalists!

Anyway, I must go now, comrades. Putin is calling on the other line, and he gets cranky if I leave him on hold for too long. Until next time, this is your El Presidente, signing off. Socialism or death!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!