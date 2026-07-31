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The AFC joined UEFA and CONCACAF in opposing FIFA president Gianni Infantino's plans; Infantino's senior advisor has officially resigned.

The numbers are not looking good for FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his plan to sell a roughly 20% stake in FIFA to private investors. First, UEFA's 55 member associations announced they would sit out FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, if the plan goes through. Shortly after, CONCACAF's 41 member associations released a statement announcing that they "rejected" Infantino's plan. We can now add the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) 47 member associations to that list, with the governing body releasing a statement (which you can read below) stating its concerns with FIFA's plan and its support for UEFA and CONCACAF. If that wasn't bad enough for Infantino, his official senior advisor, Carlos Cordeiro, resigned over the plan, claiming that he was not involved in crafting it. "I cannot stand by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup," Cordeiro said in a statement. Infantino's FIFA created FIFA Forward Enterprise, a new entity valued at about $20 billion, in which FIFA wants to sell a roughly 20% stake. One of those people reportedly interested in getting a piece of the World Cup is Joshua Kushner, brother of Donald Trump's (inaugural FIFA Peace Prize recipient) son-in-law Jared.

Here's a look at the official statement released by the AFC, throwing its support behind UEFA and CONCACAF's efforts:

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has observed with deep concern the developments of recent days relating to the proposed establishment of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) and the uncertainty that has emerged across the global football community.

The AFC stands in solidarity with UEFA and CONCACAF in expressing serious concerns over FIFA's proposal to introduce private investment into FIFA's flagship competitions and the decision-making process around FFE. The fact that the situation has reached the point where the real possibility of a FIFA World Cup boycott has entered public discourse should concern everyone who cares about the future of our game. Football should never have been placed in such a position.

Against this backdrop, and in light of the clear positions expressed by UEFA and CONCACAF, as well as the unprecedented divisions that have emerged across the football world, the AFC believes that the proposed FFE cannot realistically achieve the necessary broad consensus and unity required to move forward. The FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of global football and derives its strength from the participation of all Confederations and the world's leading football nations. Any proposal that risks undermining the unity and universal character of the competition must be reconsidered.

While the immediate debate centres on FFE, the AFC considers this issue extends far beyond a single proposal. Rather, it has exposed fundamental weaknesses in FIFA's consultation and decision-making processes that must now be addressed. While the AFC notes FIFA's latest clarification on the proposal, the central concerns surrounding governance, institutional process and meaningful consultation remain unanswered.

A proposal of such significance, with the potential to affect the commercial, sporting and strategic future of world football, must not emerge through processes that leave Confederations, Member Associations (MAs) and even FIFA's own governing bodies, including the FIFA Council, feeling sidelined. The primary objective for world football must be to ensure that decisions of such magnitude are being developed through processes that are anchored on transparency and command the confidence of the football community.

This is not the first occasion where major stakeholders have been confronted with significant initiatives after the direction of travel appears to have already been determined. Such an approach undermines confidence in FIFA's governance framework and diminishes the authority of its statutory bodies. No subsequent consultation process, however well intentioned, can replace early engagement with the appropriate FIFA bodies and the football family.

The AFC believes this moment must become a catalyst for strengthening institutional reform. While every FIFA MA must have the opportunity to consider and determine proposals affecting the future of world football, meaningful democracy is not measured solely by the opportunity to vote. It begins with transparent governance, timely consultation, informed deliberation and genuine participation throughout the decision-making process.

Accordingly, the AFC calls upon FIFA to undertake an urgent review of its governance and decision-making framework to ensure that proposals of global significance are developed through proper consultation, meaningful engagement and appropriate oversight by FIFA's statutory bodies.

The FIFA World Cup, and the game itself, belong to the entire global football family. Their future must always be shaped collectively, through institutions that reflect the voices of all Confederations and MAs.