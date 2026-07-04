Posted in: MTV, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: jackass

After Jackass: Best and Last, Bam Margera's Done: "Enough Is Enough"

Bam Margera has ended his run with the Jackass crew after the final film: "I never want to see them ever again in my life. Enough is enough."

Article Summary Bam Margera says a Jackass reunion is dead, declaring he will never work with Johnny Knoxville or Jeff Tremaine again.

The rift traces back years, from Jackass 3D tensions to Bam’s firing from Jackass Forever over a sobriety contract.

Johnny Knoxville says the hard line on Bam was meant to help him, even as Bam insists he was set up to fail.

With Bam out and the CKY crew largely gone, Jackass ties appear finished as Margera focuses on sobriety and health.

Those hoping the last Jackass film might be a path forward to any kind of a reunion can put that wish to bed, as Bam Margera has stated it's not going to happen. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Margera briefly discussed his current relationship to the franchise, among other topics, suggesting there's barely one left, as Jackass: Best and Last has hit theaters. "I'll definitely check out the movie, and I hope it's good, but as far as a reunion, it's not going to happen, not in 10 million years. […] I don't have any bad blood with the cast of Jackass; it's just the decisions that Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine decided to make. I never want to see them ever again in my life. Enough is enough," said Margera.

Bam Margera's Rocky Relationship With Jackass

It's no secret that Margera has had issues with the primary cast and crew for years now, stemming all the way back to Jackass 3D when the cast were staying sober to support Stephen "Steve-O" Glover's sobriety, but then escalated after he was fired by Paramount from Jackass Forever for breaching a sobriety wellness contract. Margera wasn't even involved with the latest film beyond archival and unreleased footage, with everything but one segment filmed before he was fired from Jackass Forever. Margera has maintained in prior interviews that he feels Knoxville and Tremaine set him up to fail, while in a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Knoxville maintains they were trying to help him.

"We did draw a hard line. And we did it out of, 'This is our chance to really help him' … As long as he's thriving and he's healthy, that's all I care about. Selfishly, I would love him to be in my life again. But that's on his own time," said Knoxville.

With Margera out of the picture, that's pretty much the end of the CKY crew's involvement with Jackass. The last member to have anything to do with the films was Chris Raab, who had a cameo in Jackass Forever and served as a camera operator on that film and Jackass 4.5. After the tragic passing of Ryan Dunn in 2011, both Brandon DiCamillo and Rake Yohn retired from performing in any aspect to lead private lives, while Raab runs his own production company, Green Gate Entertainment, which doesn't seem to have any ties to the franchise. As for Margera, after a string of public incidents, a controversial conservatorship, and eventually remarrying and getting sober, he appears to be living sober and healthier than he has in years.

We'll see if time changes anything, as Margera himself said, he only has issues with two specific people and seems to be cool with everyone else. But given Margera's documented experiences with other people he's worked with on Viva La Bam, Radio Bam, and other projects, if he says he's done with them, it may be for good.

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