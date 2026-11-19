Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: afterlife with archie

Afterlife with Archie: Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead & Sabrina Cast

Vasco Faria, Aliyah Mastin, Sarah Abbott, Angel Rivera, and Chloe Avakian have joined the cast of Disney+'s Afterlife with Archie series.

Article Summary Disney+’s Afterlife with Archie sets Vasco Faria, Aliyah Mastin, Sarah Abbott, Angel Rivera, and Chloe Avakian.

Afterlife with Archie confirms Faria as Archie, with Mastin, Abbott, Rivera, and Avakian as Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and Sabrina.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says adapting Afterlife with Archie is a dream project, years after Riverdale ended.

Based on the Archie Horror comic, Afterlife with Archie drops Riverdale into a zombie apocalypse sparked by Sabrina.

We've got some big casting news to pass along regarding Disney+ and Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's live-action series adaptation of Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla's hit "Archie" comic book series, Afterlife with Archie. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Vasco Faria (Your Fault: London) is set as Archie Andrews; Aliyah Mastin (Paradise) will play Veronica Lodge; Sarah Abbott (The Body) will play Betty Cooper; Angel Rivera (Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library) will play Jughead Jones; and Chloe Avakian (Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) will play Sabrina Spellman. Here's a look at the character overviews that were released:

Archie Andrews is a teenager in the midst of an identity crisis, caught between who he was (a star athlete) and who he's becoming (a reluctant leader), navigating shifting friendships (and possibly more) with Betty and Veronica. As the stakes around him become life-or-death, Archie faces a choice no son should ever have to make, with consequences that will haunt him forever.

Veronica Lodge puts up a brave, fabulous front, but beneath her devil-may-care exterior is a reservoir of sadness that's drawn her closer to the family she's chosen, rather than to the one she was born into. As an unholy darkness overtakes Riverdale, Veronica feels more alone than ever, until something unexpected begins to stir in the shadows, beckoning to her.

Betty Cooper is a star swimmer who feels most at home in the water, where she finds solace and escape from a complicated home life. Raised to be self-reliant, she makes a fateful secret wish—one that seemingly comes true in a terrifying, unexpected way—that will test and transform her closest friendships and push her fraught family ever closer to the brink.

Jughead Jones pitches in however he can for his family, especially when it comes to looking out for his kid sister Jellybean. And though he's best buds with Archie, he still feels like he's on the outside of high school, looking in. Until the unthinkable happens, and he sets off a chain of events that changes everything, including the order of the natural world—as well as Jughead's own underdog status in it.

Sabrina Spellman, to most of her neighbors, is the weird, homeschooled orphan girl who lives with her Aunties at the edge of town. But we know better—Sabrina's, in fact, a teenage half-witch, in a secret relationship with the delivery boy from Pop's. But an even darker fate (and possible redemption?) awaits her.

"To say that I'm thrilled and terrified (in the best way) to be adapting 'Afterlife with Archie,' the comic series I co-created with genius [Francesco Francavilla], would be an understatement. I just friggin' love these characters so damn much," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote to kick off the caption to his Instagram post after the series news was announced. "In the years since Riverdale ended, they've NEVER been far from my mind and heart, is the truth. And I'm so incredibly grateful to be doing this dream project this with my steadfast partners-in-crime at Berlanti, my [Warner Bros TV] family, our all-star champions at [Disney+], and (last but certainly not least) true believer Jon Goldwater and the whole gang at [Archie Comics]. This is how the end of the world begins, indeed…🐐🔥👑🧟🐍🔥☠️🐕🩸🍔🥛🍟👫👬🩸☠️☠️☠️" Here's a look at Francavilla's reaction:

First published by Archie Comics (with the "Archie Horror" banner being added with Issue #8) in October 2013, the series would go on to run for two volumes, "Escape From Riverdale" and " Betty: R.I.P.," for a total of ten issues. Without giving away too many details, let's just say that Reggie doesn't win over any fans when he hits and kills Jughead's dog, Hot Dog, with his car. From there, things go from bad to worse when Jughead skips the "Pet Semetary" for a one-on-one with Sabrina for some magical help. The good news? The teenage witch is able to bring Hot Dog back to life. The bad news? Hot Dog did not come back right, as a bitten Jughead quickly learns. From there, things get all sorts of "The Walking Dead" as familiar faces suffer some pretty horrific fates as the survivors head out to find a new place to call home. [ED NOTE: It's pretty great].

From Warner Bros. Television, Afterlife With Archie turns the all-American town of Riverdale into a zombie-overrun apocalypse – where the only thing scarier than the undead is trying to survive your teenage years. When a supernatural spell from a certain teen witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together.

Aguirre-Sacasa is serving as showrunner and executive-producing alongside Jimmy Gibbons (via Muckle Man Productions); Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions; and Jon Goldwater of Archie Comics Studios. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Hunters) has been tapped to direct the pilot and the second episode and will serve as an executive producer on both episodes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!