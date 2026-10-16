Posted in: CW, Disney+, TV | Tagged: afterlife with archie

Afterlife with Archie Cameo Would Be "Cool," "Fun": Riverdale's KJ Apa

KJ Apa (Riverdale) on Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa adapting his and Francesco Francavilla's Afterlife with Archie and wanting to make a cameo.

Article Summary Riverdale star KJ Apa says an Afterlife with Archie cameo would be cool and fun, and he has already pitched it.

Apa shared that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is showrunning the Afterlife with Archie adaptation and is really excited.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa called adapting Afterlife with Archie a dream project with Berlanti, WBTV, Disney+, and Archie Comics.

Afterlife with Archie begins with Hot Dog’s death and resurrection, unleashing a zombie nightmare across Riverdale.

Three months after Disney+ announced that Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television were bringing a live-action series adaptation of Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla's hit "Archie" comic book series Afterlife with Archie to life, Riverdale star KJ Apa (aka Archie Andrews) is making one thing clear. He wants in – and he's already spoken to Aguirre-Sacasa about the project. "I spoke to Roberto, who was our showrunner for 'Riverdale,' who's also showrunning that show, and I'm really excited. I can't wait to see who they cast as Archie and the gang," Apa shared with Entertainment Weekly. "It'd be cool if we could do some cameos or something," he added, noting that he expressed that to Aguirre-Sacasa personally. "I would think that would be really fun if I could come in for a scene. I don't know who I'd play, but it'd be fun to do," Apa shared. "I know Roberto is really, really excited about it [the show]."

"To say that I'm thrilled and terrified (in the best way) to be adapting 'Afterlife with Archie,' the comic series I co-created with genius [Francesco Francavilla], would be an understatement. I just friggin' love these characters so damn much," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote to kick off the caption to his Instagram post. "In the years since Riverdale ended, they've NEVER been far from my mind and heart, is the truth. And I'm so incredibly grateful to be doing this dream project this with my steadfast partners-in-crime at Berlanti, my [Warner Bros TV] family, our all-star champions at [Disney+], and (last but certainly not least) true believer Jon Goldwater and the whole gang at [Archie Comics]. This is how the end of the world begins, indeed…🐐🔥👑🧟🐍🔥☠️🐕🩸🍔🥛🍟👫👬🩸☠️☠️☠️" Here's a look at Francavilla's reaction:

First published by Archie Comics (with the "Archie Horror" banner being added with Issue #8) in October 2013, the series would go on to run for two volumes, "Escape From Riverdale" and " Betty: R.I.P.," for a total of ten issues. Without giving away too many details, let's just say that Reggie doesn't win over any fans when he hits and kills Jughead's dog, Hot Dog, with his car. From there, things go from bad to worse when Jughead skips the "Pet Semetary" for a one-on-one with Sabrina for some magical help. The good news? The teenage witch is able to bring Hot Dog back to life. The bad news? Hot Dog did not come back right, as a bitten Jughead quickly learns. From there, things get all sorts of "The Walking Dead" as familiar faces suffer some pretty horrific fates as the survivors head out to find a new place to call home. [ED NOTE: It's pretty great]

Aguirre-Sacasa is serving as showrunner and executive-producing alongside Jimmy Gibbons (via Muckle Man Productions); Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions; and Jon Goldwater of Archie Comics Studios.

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