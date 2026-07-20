Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: afterlife with archie

Afterlife with Archie Gets Disney+ Series Order; Set for Fall 2027

Disney+ has given a green light for a series adaptation of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla's Afterlife with Archie.

Article Summary Afterlife with Archie is officially headed to Disney+, with a live-action series adaptation now greenlit for Fall 2027.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the Afterlife with Archie series.

Greg Berlanti, Warner Bros. Television, Archie Comics Studios, and Berlanti Productions are backing the project.

Based on the Archie Horror comic, the story begins with Hot Dog’s death and spirals into a zombie outbreak in Riverdale.

Last fall, the big news hit that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television were developing a live-action series adaptation of Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla's hit "Archie" comic book series, Afterlife with Archie, for Disney+. With Aguirre-Sacasa's past work on Riverdale, Katy Keene, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the move felt like a no-brainer in the best way possible. Set for Fall 2027, the streaming service has confirmed that the series has received a green light, with Aguirre-Sacasa serving as showrunner and executive-producing alongside Jimmy Gibbons (via Muckle Man Productions); Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions; and Jon Goldwater of Archie Comics Studios.

"This was the comic book that started it all. Before there was a Riverdale, before there was a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there was Afterlife with Archie, which I collaborated on with the best horror artist in the business, Francesco Francavilla," shared Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement that was released along with the series announcement. "Getting to turn Afterlife into a TV series for the amazing team at Disney+ with our incredible partners at Berlanti Productions, WB and, of course, Jon and his Archie family is truly a full-circle moment – and the ultimate dream project for me."

First published by Archie Comics (with the "Archie Horror" banner being added with Issue #8) in October 2013, the series would go on to run for two volumes, "Escape From Riverdale" and " Betty: R.I.P.," for a total of ten issues. Without giving away too many details, let's just say that Reggie doesn't win over any fans when he hits and kills Jughead's dog, Hot Dog, with his car. From there, things go from bad to worse when Jughead skips the "Pet Semetary" for a one-on-one with Sabrina for some magical help. The good news? The teenage witch is able to bring Hot Dog back to life. The bad news? Hot Dog did not come back right, as a bitten Jughead quickly learns. From there, things get all sorts of "The Walking Dead" as familiar faces suffer some pretty horrific fates as the survivors head out to find a new place to call home. [ED NOTE: It's pretty great]

Aguirre-Sacasa and Jimmy Gibbons will serve as executive producers via Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will executive-produce for Berlanti Productions. Jon Goldwater will executive-produce via Archie Comics Studios.

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