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Afterlife with Archie, Invincible & Yellowjackets: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yellowjackets, Ghosts, Invincible, Afterlife with Archie, Mayfair Witches, The Boys: Vought Rising, and more!

Article Summary Afterlife with Archie leads the way as Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Sabrina finally lock in casting news.

Invincible drops a Burger Mart teaser and sets Season 5 for February 17, giving Prime Video fans a fresh date to circle.

Yellowjackets returns with a late-night preview for Season 4 premiere "Hivemind," kicking off the next chapter in style.

Mayfair Witches, The Boys: Vought Rising, Dexter: Resurrection, Ghosts and more pack this BCTV Daily Dispatch.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yellowjackets, Dexter: Resurrection, MobLand, Squid Game, The Prisoner, The Rookie, Tracker, Ghosts, Doctor Who, Invincible, Afterlife with Archie, Mayfair Witches, The Boys: Vought Rising, The Day of the Jackal, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 20th, 2026:

Yellowjackets Returns! Your Late-Night S04E01: "Hivemind" Preview

Your Dexter: Resurrection Late-Night Preview: S02E04: "Young Blood"

MobLand S02 Finale: Our S02E10: "The Queen is Dead" Late-Night Preview

Squid Game Creator Expects to "Someday" Return to Franchise

Pokémon Tales: Aardman on How Stop-Motion Series Became a Reality

The Prisoner: Amazon Developing Modern Take on Patrick McGoohan Series

Cupertino S01E08: "Judith & Michael" Preview: Who's Watching Who?

9-1-1: Nashville S02E06: "Tears of the Nile" Preview: A Sinister Turn

Will Elsbeth Feel The Burn? Here's Our S04E06: "Lean Girls" Preview

Eternally Yours S01E07 Preview: "Jesse's Girl" Phyllis Goes Missing

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Here's Your Updated S03E07 Preview

9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 6: "Et Tu?" Preview: Athena Gets Questioned

AEW Dynamite Review: Cassidy and Bandido Shock the Classic

The Rookie S09 & The Rookie: North: "Chenford" Clues & New Beginnings

Tracker S04E08: "Hide and Seek," S04E09: "The Retreat" Images Released

Died Hard: A Ghosts Christmas Special Preview: Jay Goes John McClane

The Rock Says He's Going to WWE Survivor Series 2026

Doctor Who: UK Broadcasters Must Protect "Creative Autonomy": BBC

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S03 Finale Dropping Early

Invincible Burger Mart Teaser: Season 5 Set for Feb. 17th Premiere

Afterlife with Archie: Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead & Sabrina Cast

Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven Trailer: There Will Be "Spell" to Pay

Is That BBC News' Political Editor Chris Mason In 2000 AD? (Spoilers)

The Boys: Vought Rising: Jensen Ackles & Aya Cash Are Heading to CCXP

Living the Dream: Netflix Previews Apple & Onion Creator's New Series

The Day of the Jackal Season 2 Set for March 2027: Teaser, Image

Gilmore Girls: Jared Padalecki Gets Emotional Talking Ventimiglia Bond

Supernatural, Grendel, 2026 Pop-Tarts Bowl & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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