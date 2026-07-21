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Afterlife with Archie, Reacher, SNL UK/Burnham: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Journey/Springsteen, AHS 13, LEGO One Piece, Afterlife with Archie, Reacher, SNL UK, and more!

Article Summary Afterlife with Archie leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, with Disney+ ordering the horror comic adaptation for Fall 2027.

Get the latest TV and streaming updates, including Reacher Season 5, Lanterns, AHS 13, Tracker, and SNL UK.

The lineup also hits The Rookie, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Scrubs, LEGO One Piece, and A Different World.

Beyond TV, the Dispatch rounds up SDCC news, WWE Raw, a Journey vs. Bruce Springsteen clash, and more buzzy picks.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Journey/Springsteen, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Scrubs, AHS 13, LEGO One Piece, Afterlife with Archie, Lanterns, A Different World, Tracker, Reacher, SNL UK, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 21st, 2026:

The Rookie: Hawley & O'Neil Discuss "His Name Was Martin" Extended Cut

WWE Raw Preview: Knight Seeks Revenge, Uneasy Allies Collide

Journey Member Who Isn't Steve Perry Calls Out Bruce Springsteen

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe But Gets A Jim Lee Comic At SDCC

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S04E01 Images Released; SDCC 2026 Plans

Scrubs S02: Bunn Set as Series Regular; Booster, X Mayo Depart & More

Percy Jackson, King of the Hill, Futurama & More Get SDCC Off-Sites

Walk With Us Around Downtown San Diego During Comic-Con SDCC Set-Up

American Horror Story: 13 Drops Details on "13 Flavors"/SDCC Event

Judge Pauses Paramount/Warner Bros Discovery Deal – For Now (UPDATE)

LEGO One Piece Teaser Trailer Released; Netflix Cast Voicing Special

Afterlife with Archie Gets Disney+ Series Order; Set for Fall 2027

Lanterns Official Key Art & Motion Poster Ask: Are You Afraid?

A Different World: Netflix Shares New Image Gallery for Sequel Series

Tracker: Justin Hartley to Talk Season 4, LA Move at Televerse 26

Reacher Star/EP Alan Ritchson Announces Start of Season 5 Filming

SNL UK Cold Open Breaking News: Starmer Out, Andy Burnham New UK PM

The X-Files: I Want to Believe Director's Cut Gets Monstrous New Title

Ted Lasso/Justin Bieber, AHS 13, Daredevil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Ted Lasso Season 4 In The Daily LITG 20th July 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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