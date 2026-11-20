Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: afterlife with archie

Afterlife with Archie Showrunner: "The End of the World Is Happening"

Afterlife with Archie co-creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared some thoughts on social media about the big casting news.

On Thursday, some huge casting news dropped regarding Disney+ and Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's series adaptation of Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla's comic book series, Afterlife with Archie. We learned that Vasco Faria (Your Fault: London) is set as Archie Andrews; Aliyah Mastin (Paradise) is on board as Veronica Lodge; Sarah Abbott (The Body) will play Betty Cooper; Angel Rivera (Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library) was tapped to play Jughead Jones; and Chloe Avakian (Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) will play Sabrina Spellman. Shortly after, Aguirre-Sacasa posted his thoughts on the big news.

"Yes, yes, James Bond this, James Bond that, but in OTHER casting news… 🤗 More to come SOON, but I'm BEYOND excited and grateful to be continuing my lifelong friendships with Archie and the gang… ESPECIALLY with this incredibly talented group of young actors… Welcome to Riverdale, Vasco, Aliyah, Sarah, Angel, and Chloe… Say your prayers and kissed your loved ones goodbye, 'cause the end of the world is HAPPENING… 🧟🧟‍♀️🧟‍♀️🧟❤️📹👑🌹🔥💎🐐🌊🙏🏼🚁☠️☠️☠️☠️," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, reacting to the casting news going live. In a separate post, Aguirre-Sacasa shared an image of Abbott holding a Betty-themed copy of an Archie Comics comic book, adding, "The first in a series… You had us at the ponytail, Sarah… 😉🚀❤️📹👀🧟👑💔☠️."

From Warner Bros. Television, Afterlife With Archie turns the all-American town of Riverdale into a zombie-overrun apocalypse – where the only thing scarier than the undead is trying to survive your teenage years. When a supernatural spell from a certain teen witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together.

Archie Andrews (Vasco Faria) is a teenager in the midst of an identity crisis, caught between who he was (a star athlete) and who he's becoming (a reluctant leader), navigating shifting friendships (and possibly more) with Betty and Veronica. As the stakes around him become life-or-death, Archie faces a choice no son should ever have to make, with consequences that will haunt him forever.

Veronica Lodge (Aliyah Mastin) puts up a brave, fabulous front, but beneath her devil-may-care exterior is a reservoir of sadness that's drawn her closer to the family she's chosen, rather than to the one she was born into. As an unholy darkness overtakes Riverdale, Veronica feels more alone than ever, until something unexpected begins to stir in the shadows, beckoning to her.

Betty Cooper (Sarah Abbott) is a star swimmer who feels most at home in the water, where she finds solace and escape from a complicated home life. Raised to be self-reliant, she makes a fateful secret wish—one that seemingly comes true in a terrifying, unexpected way—that will test and transform her closest friendships and push her fraught family ever closer to the brink.

Jughead Jones (Angel Rivera) pitches in however he can for his family, especially when it comes to looking out for his kid sister Jellybean. And though he's best buds with Archie, he still feels like he's on the outside of high school, looking in. Until the unthinkable happens, and he sets off a chain of events that changes everything, including the order of the natural world—as well as Jughead's own underdog status in it.

Sabrina Spellman (Chloe Avakian), to most of her neighbors, is the weird, homeschooled orphan girl who lives with her Aunties at the edge of town. But we know better—Sabrina's, in fact, a teenage half-witch, in a secret relationship with the delivery boy from Pop's. But an even darker fate (and possible redemption?) awaits her.

Aguirre-Sacasa is serving as showrunner and executive-producing alongside Jimmy Gibbons (via Muckle Man Productions); Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions; and Jon Goldwater of Archie Comics Studios. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Hunters) has been tapped to direct the pilot and the second episode and will serve as an executive producer on both episodes.

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