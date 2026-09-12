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AHS 13, Always Sunny & Stephen King/Carrie: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: American Horror Story: 13, TWD: Dead City, Sheriff Country, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Carrie & more!

Article Summary Stephen King calls Mike Flanagan’s Carrie adaptation “brilliant,” putting Carrie at the center of today’s TV buzz.

American Horror Story: 13 dominates the dispatch with new portrait reveals and star insight on keeping AHS connected.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, TWD: Dead City, and Sheriff Country lead a packed lineup of fresh previews and updates.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sex Criminals, Spider-Noir, and more round out a fast-moving daily TV dispatch.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: American Horror Story: 13, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Sheriff Country, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Carrie, Sex Criminals, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 12th, 2026:

WWE SmackDown Preview: Four Title Matches in Mexico City

American Horror Story: 13 Releases Some Great AHS 13 Portrait Images

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03 Finale: "Tenebrae" Trailer Released

Paramount Skydance, CA AG Bonta Meeting in October to Talk WBD Deal

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Cuoco on Second Major Penny Return

Sheriff Country: Noah Reid to Lead Medical Spinoff; Set to Guest Star

American Horror Story: 13 Star Grossman on Keeping It All Connected

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18E06: "The War on Alcohol" Preview

Carrie: Stephen King Praises "Brilliant" Mike Flanagan Adaptation

Sex Criminals EP Tze Chun Offers "Production Dayz" Look at Episode 102

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Duo Talks Soap Opera-Themed Adventure

Spider-Noir Season 2 Would've Taken Ben Out of NYC: Showrunner Uziel

Kimmel/Talarico, Warrior Nun, AHS 13 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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