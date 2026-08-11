Posted in: Events, FX, Pop Culture, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, dexter: resurrection, Marshals, PaleyFest

AHS 13, Dexter, Marshals & More Set for PaleyFest NY 2026 Honors

American Horror Story: 13, Dexter: Resurrection, Marshals, and more are set to be spotlighted during PaleyFest NY, taking place October 8–14.

On Tuesday, the Paley Center for Media rolled out some big news regarding the return of PaleyFest NY, taking place October 8–14 at the Paley Museum. This year's festival will include the debut of the PaleyFest Award, a new honor recognizing excellence in media, television, and entertainment, that was established to commemorate Paley's 50th anniversary. According to the press release, "The PaleyFest Award builds on that legacy by formally recognizing that selection to PaleyFest is itself a mark of distinction, reflecting the excellence, creativity, and cultural significance that have long defined the festival." The individuals and shows being recognized this year include Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal, FX's American Horror Story (with a spotlight on AHS 13), Paramount + with Showtime's Dexter (with a spotlight on Dexter: Resurrection Season 2), Tulsa King (with a spotlight on Tulsa King Season 4), and Marshals (with a spotlight on Marshals Season 2), as well as Netflix's The Diplomat and HBO's The Gilded Age – with spotlights on their upcoming respective seasons. Here's a rundown of the screening sessions and who is set to attend (it's pretty impressive):

PaleyFest NY 2026: AHS 13, Marshals, Dexter: Resurrection & More

Thursday, October 8 at 7:00 pm – FX's American Horror Story: 13 (FX)

Featuring an exclusive preview screening of an episode from installment 13 followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team from the hit anthology's all-star thirteenth installment.

Scheduled to appear: Sarah Paulson, "Cordelia Goode"; Billie Lourd, "Mallory"; Gabourey Sidibe, "Queenie"; Leslie Grossman, "Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt"; Lou Eyrich, Co-Executive Producer; and additional panelists to be announced

Friday, October 9 at 6:30 pm – Dexter: Resurrection & 20th Anniversary of Dexter (Paramount+)

As the Dexter franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary, the evening will feature a preview screening of the Dexter: Resurrection season 2 premiere episode followed by a conversation with the show's cast and creative team.

Scheduled to appear: Michael C. Hall, "Dexter Morgan" and Executive Producer; Uma Thurman, "Charley Brown"; James Remar, "Harry Morgan"; Jack Alcott, "Harrison Morgan"; Bokeem Woodbine, "Captain Mixon"; Clyde Phillips, Showrunner and Executive Producer; and Scott Reynolds, Executive Producer

Saturday, October 10 at 6:00 pm – Tulsa King (Paramount+)

An advanced screening of the season 4 premiere episode, followed by a special conversation with Sylvester Stallone and additional cast members from the hit Paramount+ series.

Scheduled to appear: Sylvester Stallone, "Dwight 'The General' Manfredi" and Executive Producer; and additional panelists to be announced

Sunday, October 11 at 6:30 pm – Marshals (CBS)

Featuring an exclusive preview screening of an upcoming episode from the second season of the hit CBS series, followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team.

Scheduled to appear: Luke Grimes, "Kayce Dutton" & Executive Producer; Spencer Hudnut, Showrunner & Executive Producer; and additional panelists to be announced

Monday, October 12 at 6:30 pm – An Evening with Billy Crystal

Celebrating the extraordinary career of Billy Crystal in a special conversation with the legendary comedian, actor, writer, producer, and host. As Crystal returns to Broadway in 860, he reflects on the performances, experiences, and creative journey that have made him one of entertainment's—and television's—most enduring and beloved performers.

Scheduled to appear: Billy Crystal, Tony and Emmy Award®-winning Comedian, Actor, Producer, Writer, and Director

Tuesday, October 13 at 6:30 pm – The Gilded Age (HBO)

Ahead of the new season of the Emmy-nominated HBO hit series The Gilded Age, the evening will feature an exclusive conversation with the show's stars and executive producer, who will share behind-the-scenes stories and offer insights into what's in store for the upcoming fourth season.

Scheduled to appear: Carrie Coon, "Bertha Russell"; Cynthia Nixon, "Ada Forte"; Morgan Spector, "George Russell"; and Sonja Warfield, Writer/Executive Producer

Wednesday, October 14 at 6:30 pm – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Featuring an exclusive preview screening of the Emmy-nominated Netflix drama's Season 4 premiere, followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team.

Scheduled to appear: Debora Cahn, Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer, and Writer; Keri Russell, Executive Producer and "Kate Wyler"; Rufus Sewell, "Hal Wyler"; Ato Essandoh, "Stuart Hayford"; Ali Ahn, "Eidra Park"; Nana Mensah, "Billie Appiah"; and Janice Williams, Executive Producer; and additional panelists to be announced

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