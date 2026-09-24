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AHS 13/Scream Queens, Daredevil: Born Again & SNL: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Glee, AHS 13/Scream Queens, SNL, NCIS, Creature Commandos, Spider-Man: TAS, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

Article Summary SNL headlines the BCTV Daily Dispatch with Jalen Brunson hosting Season 52 and new cast members checking in from read-thru.

Ryan Murphy teases a Glee reboot and an American Horror Story 13/Scream Queens crossover, plus a new AHS clip.

Daredevil: Born Again gets a major update from Vincent D'Onofrio as Ahsoka, Spider-Man: TAS, and SVU also make news.

More TV picks include NCIS and NCIS: Origins previews, Creature Commandos updates, and Game of Thrones spinoff buzz.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Glee, AHS 13 & Scream Queens, SNL, NCIS: Origins, NCIS, Creature Commandos, The People v. Gorilla Grodd, Avatar: Seven Havens, Spider-Man: TAS, Ahsoka, Daredevil: Born Again, Law & Order: SVU, Game of Thrones, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, September 24th, 2026:

Ryan Murphy "Just Finished" Glee Reboot Script; OG Cast "Enthusiastic"

American Horror Story: 13/Scream Queens Crossover Planned: Ryan Murphy

LEGO One Piece Crew Spotlighted in New Netflix Character Posters

SNL 52: Host Jalen Brunson, New Cast Members Check In From Read-Thru

NCIS: Origins S03E02: "My Own Worst Enemy" Preview: Happy NCIS Day!

Happy NCIS Day! Here's an Early Look at NCIS S24E02: "Clean Slate"

AEW Dynamite and Collision Preview: Three Hours of Wrestling Glory

Creature Commandos: Sean Gunn Offers Season 2, Maxwell Lord Updates

NFL Race to the End Zone Is Back for Season 2 and Ready for Action!

The People v. Gorilla Grodd Takes Place After "Man of Tomorrow": Gunn

2026 MTV VMAs Will Honor Dolly Parton; Kacey Musgraves Set to Perform

SNL 52: Will Jalen Brunson's Key to NYC Get Him Into Studio 8H?

Dexter: Resurrection, Avatar: Seven Havens & "Star Trek" Set for NYCC

Spider-Man: TAS Showrunner "Given Free Rein" to Resolve Cliffhanger

American Horror Story: 13 Clip: Marie & Fiona Make Up For Lost Time

Ahsoka Season 2: Dave Filoni Talks Return of "Clone Wars" Mortis Gods

Daredevil: Born Again Star Vincent D'Onofrio Responds to Show Ending

Law & Order: SVU 600: Mariska Hargitay Makes Meloni's Return Official

CNN, MS NOW, Politico Ban Defended by Trump's Justice Department

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington Is Keeping Jon Snow Spinoff Hopes Alive

Darkwing Duck, Law & Order: SVU, Spider-Man: TAS: BCTV Daily Dispatch

High Potential Season Three in The Daily LITG, 23rd September 2026

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