Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: AHS 13, American Horror Story: 13

AHS 13: Tate-Kai Scene for Peters, Musical Number for Lange & More

Ryan Murphy had AHS 13 insights to share, including a musical number from Jessica Lange, two of Evan Peters' characters meeting, and more.

Article Summary Ryan Murphy teases AHS 13 as an Avengers: Endgame-style event, not a Coven reboot, with a major villain in play.

Jessica Lange joins AHS 13 with one condition: a musical number, adding a wild new twist to her long-awaited return.

Evan Peters plays Tate/Rubber Man and Kai in one AHS 13 scene, forcing two of his most iconic characters to clash.

Joey Pollari anchors AHS 13’s new story, while Murphy says cast and crew studied past seasons to revive each role.

With only a little more than a month away before Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13 premieres, Murphy has found the time to share even more insights into the AHS Universe's version of "Avengers: Endgame." Speaking with Vogue, Murphy dropped details on a musical number from Jessica Lange, Joey Pollari's character playing a key role, two of Evan Peters' characters having an interesting one-on-one, and more. Here's a look at some of the highlights from the interview:

Jessica Lange Gets a Musical Number: While discussing pitching AHS 13 to Lange, Murphy shared that Lange said to him, "'Great. I'm in as long as I have a musical number."

Joey Pollari Serves as AHS 13's "Anchor": "I didn't want to just do a 'Coven' reboot. Everybody thinks that's what it is; it's not. I was very interested in the greatest villains we've done. And I felt that they only would come together if we had a new story anchored by a new person. That person is Joey Pollari." Speaking of Joey Pollari, he shared a look at some images from AHS 13 that were released via Vogue.

Murphy and Falchuk Had Some Serious Help Behind the Scenes to Make It All Work: "The writing of it was interesting because Brad Falchuk and I fell back into the writing. I had new lieutenants with Ned Martel and Charlie Carver. And [they] grew up loving 'American Horror Story,' so they knew all these characters. We just spent a long time working on it and filming it. It's 13 episodes. But what I was interested in was bringing back the baddies and the classic characters. That was my goal."

Murphy Teases a Tate/Rubber Man – Kai Scene for Evan Peters: "The person who I think had the hardest time was Evan, because in one scene he had to play Tate/Rubber Man and Kai. So he had to have a conversation with himself. And I thought it was like, 'Oh, this is going to be trouble.' But Evan is such a pro that I think it only took two takes."

Murphy on Everyone Getting Back Into "American Horror Story" Mode: "The interesting thing is all of the actors looked back and watched all of the seasons. We had a vocal coach. In some cases we had a movement coach. We had many of the wigs and the clothes in storage that I owned, so we were able to bring them out. But it was a process. And sometimes, even in the writing of it, I thought, Oh, God. It's going to take me a while to fall back into the writing rhythm of Constance. But it did not. I just was right back in it. Jessica said the same thing."

As it now stands, the cast for American Horror Story: 13 (officially) includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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