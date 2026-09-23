Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Star Wars: Ahsoka, star wars: the clone wars

Ahsoka Season 2: Dave Filoni Talks Return of "Clone Wars" Mortis Gods

Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni addresses the significance of the Mortis gods from The Clone Wars in Season 2 of the Rosario Dawson series.

Article Summary Ahsoka Season 2 will dig into the Mortis gods, the ancient Clone Wars Force deities teased on Peridea.

Dave Filoni says Ahsoka will explore faith, danger, and how Jedi confront power when myth may be real.

Filoni promises Clone Wars knowledge is not required, even as Ahsoka tackles some of Star Wars’ biggest ideas.

After Ahsoka Season 1’s ending on Peridea, the Mortis statues point to a deeper Force mystery in Season 2.

It's hard to believe that it's been almost three years since we've seen the Star Wars: Rebels crew in the Disney+ series Ahsoka, which saw the titular character played by Rosario Dawson and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) reunite with their long-lost Jedi friend, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), on the remote planet of Peridea. During the Rebels series finale, Ezra sacrificed himself to take down their mutual enemy, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), deep into space to save his friends from the looming threat of the Empire. While both survived into the events of Ahsoka season one, Ezra remained, living off the land and growing a beard as he acclimated himself to life on Peridea, until he was found by his companions. By the end of Ahsoka season 1, the positions were flipped, with Ezra and Thrawn thrown back in the greater Star Wars galaxy, while Ahsoka and Sabine remained on the wasteland planet, with gigantic statues of the ancient Force deities, the Mortis gods, introduced in Dave Filoni's first animated Star Wars series, The Clone Wars. The creator of all three shows and the Lucasfilm president spoke with Empire to shed light on what to expect in season two.

Ahsoka Creator Dave Filoni on What the Return of the Mortis Gods Means for Season 2

The Mortis Gods are a trio of mythological figures – The Father, The Son, and The Daughter – who embody the Force itself. During The Clone Wars, Ahsoka (voice of Ashley Eckstein), Anakin (voice of Matt Lanter), and Obi-Wan (voice of James Arnold Taylor) are caught in a battle for power between the cosmic trio. "What we're dealing with is: are you going to believe in this, or not? And what is the danger if it's real? And how are you going to prioritize your goals here?" Filoni teased about the live-action series' second season. "What would a Jedi do, versus what would a regular person do? Those things come up through the course of the season."

Filoni added that TCW won't be required viewing to understand their significance. "It's a challenge, I can tell you," he said of translating such heady concepts. "It was so surprising when George [Lucas] created these archetype god characters. What were we examining there in 'Clone Wars?' What was the metaphor? A lot of it is about power, and what you do with power, and how you wield power. For a Jedi, I think it's a natural story path to get into these questions." Star Wars: Ahsoka, which also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Rory McCann, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Evan Whitten, Genevieve O'Reilly, Hayden Christensen, and Anthony Daniels, returns to Disney+ on January 20th. For more, you can check out the full interview.

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