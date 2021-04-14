Alexa Has Answers for Line Of Duty Questions Like "Who Is H?"

It's the question that viewers of the BBC's police/organised crime drama Line Of Duty have been asking for years. And now Alexa has an answer. When asked "Who Is H?", the identity of those at the head of organised crime infiltration of the police, the Amazon smart device responds, beginning with Superintendent Ted Hastings' catchphrase exclamation "Mother of God. I can't tell you that. Those bent coppers will have me bumped off. But I may have some information on who Jo Davison is related to'.

Jo Davison, who we tagged in our Line Of Duty first episode reaction as having some important relatives. Last Sunday's episode went up to the point of a DNA test revealing her father as a very recognisable face, but stopped just short of telling us. Our theory is still, as it was then, Tommy Hunter from series one and two. One of the other two main Scottish characters in the show. But we will be tuning in on Sunday to see if we were right.

But what does Alexa say when we ask her about Jo Davison's identity? "I can't tell you who it is, but for the purposes of the tape, I can tell you that the cause of death was… being a rat."

That line from last Sunday's episode of Line Of Duty, as spoken to Jo Davison about the death of Jimmy Lakewell in custody, by Ryan Pilkington. Does this work outside the UK? Or is it just for us Brits? Americans, see what you can discover… here's the listing for the fifth episode of seven of Line Of Duty series 6.

AC-12 link Gail Vella's murder with a historic case of police corruption, and Kate hatches a plan to tell once and for all if Jo is bent. They are closer than ever to cracking the case, but when Hastings' authority is undermined it leaves his team in a potentially dangerous situation. 18 April 2021, 57 minutes, Sunday 21:00 BBC ONE Jo Davidson by Kelly Macdonald

Steve Arnott by Martin Compston

Kate Fleming by Vicky McClure

Ted Hastings by Adrian Dunbar

Chloe by Shalom Brune-Franklin

Lomax by Perry Fitzpatrick

Sindwhani by Ace Bhatti

Writer: Jed Mercurio

Director: Jennie Darnell

Producer: Ken Horn

Production Company: World Productions Limited