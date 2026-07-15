Posted in: FX, Movies, TV | Tagged: alien: earth

Alien: Earth EP Offers Season 2 Update, Talks Thailand-London Move

FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth EP David W. Zucker discussed Season 2 and moving filming from Thailand to London.

Article Summary Alien: Earth Season 2 is filming at London’s Pinewood Studios, with EP David W. Zucker praising the scale and craft.

Zucker says Alien: Earth’s move from Thailand to London gives the FX series top-tier artisans and bigger production support.

Noah Hawley says most of Alien: Earth Season 2 is already written, with more world-building and a wider scope ahead.

Hawley teases Alien: Earth Season 2 will bring major problems for Wendy as Weyland-Yutani closes in on Earth.

Heading into July, the buzz around the second season of FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's (Fargo, Far Cry) Alien: Earth was starting to grow. After being treated to some interesting insights into what's to come, the word came down earlier this month that filming was officially underway at London's Pinewood Studios. During an interview with Deadline Hollywood, EP David W. Zucker offered some thoughts from his visit to the set during the first week of filming.

"We started two weeks ago. I was just there for the first week of shooting, and I stayed in London for the following week as well. Thailand [where Season 1 lensed] was a brilliant experience, and we really benefited immensely from the crews, from that culture and that community, but there's also no denying that in London, you have the true blue-chip artisans," Zucker shared. "I never thought we would be making movies on television, but that is at that scale of what FX and Disney have provided in support of that project. It's a whole other level, and it's pretty awesome to see." As for any additional casting that might be on the way, Zucker added, "I think those announcements are coming out periodically, but the field continues to expand and evolve in really thrilling ways."

Speaking exclusively with Deadline Hollywood ahead of his "Guest of Honor" appearance at Canneseries in April, Hawley had some interesting updates to share – including the news that he has a co-showrunner and will not direct a Season 2 episode due to the number of projects he has in various stages of development and production. In addition, Hawley shared that "most" of the second season is already written.

"Alien: Earth" Season 2 Will Feature "More World-Building": "It's a bigger show, more world-building, and I can't think of a better place for taking on that bigger challenge," Hawley shared, adding that the new season "certainly expands on the promise of the first.

"Alien: Earth" Beyond Season 2? Hawley Hopes So: "It's my hope – I have a place that I'm going, but I don't know how long it will take me to get there. Assuming that the price of execution and the audience stays commensurate, we could go for as long as we want. If we nurture them, these franchises can give back for a very long time."

Hawley on "Alien: Earth" Season 2 Casting, Teases Peter Dinklage's Role: Noting that the season is "really about to start casting up," Hawley had this to say about Dinklage's character: "Obviously, this franchise has a lot of iconic roles in it. I am, for better or worse, an ensemble writer who has never met a character I didn't like, but he's got a major role, and people are going to feel it's a worthy role for him."

Alien: Earth Season 2 Brings "Problems" for Wendy & Friends: Hawley

Previously, Hawley offered some insights into where he wants to take things and what he wants to explore in future seasons. Regarding Wendy's (Chandler) final words of empowerment at the end of the first season finale, Hawley shared that it's now about showing the reality of what that means – and how there are a lot of folks looking to get in her way. "That moment of, 'Now we rule,' is such an exhilarating moment for the audience. And then the question is… well, it was an exhilarating moment when Dustin Hoffman ran out of the church and they got on the bus [in The Graduate]. But what comes after?" Hawley shared with Empire. "The [Weyland-Yutani] ships are coming, and all they have is problems."

Speaking of Weyland-Yutani, Hawley would also like a chance to dig deeper into his future Earth's societal structure and how corporations have become the new political parties. "I'm interested in exploring the corporate politics of it. As we've seen, there's an irresistible gravitational pull toward monopoly that corporations and billionaires have. There's a bit of 'Game of Thrones' to the corporate world that feels interesting to me," he shared. But at the center of the series is Wendy and the team, though viewers can expect the series to live up to its global name. "I do think this story of these children's autonomy continues to be the heart of the show, but 'Alien' is always about levels of containment. The island is a level of containment, and what happens when you expand past that level? Ultimately, the show is called 'Alien: Earth.' I know that, given the canon, I can't blow up the Earth, but I do think that containment is going to be very hard to maintain," Hawley revealed.

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

Set to join the second season are Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Dexter: Resurrection), Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America, Elsbeth), Sam Spruell (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones, Ripper Street). The four join Sydney Chandler and an expansive international cast, including Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Babou Ceesay, Samuel Blenkin, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Moe Bar-El, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, and more.

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