Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: All American

All American Star Jalyn Hall Reflects on Legacy & Series "Family"

Jalyn Hall (The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins) spoke with us about his legacy on the CW's All American, his show family, and more.

Article Summary All American star Jalyn Hall reflects on how playing Dillon James became his acting sandbox and shaped his growth.

Hall says All American gave him a true family, with every reunion with the cast feeling special on and off screen.

After Dillon’s Boston arts school move in season six, Jalyn Hall returned for the All American series finale.

While promoting Reggie Dinkins season two, Hall celebrated All American’s eight-season legacy and fan love.

Jalyn Hall will forever be grateful for his big break thanks to his run on the CW drama All American, where he plays Dillon James, the younger brother of Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), who also aspires to become an athlete but, unlike Spencer, chooses basketball over football. Dillon finds his niche as an illustrator and embraces his art before being accepted into the prestigious School of Arts in Boston, where he moved in season six and returned for the series finale. Created by April Blair (Gossip Girl) and co-showrun by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, the sports drama ran for eight seasons from 2018 and ended on September 28th, 2026, and was inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger, on which Ezra's character is based; the people around him; and his dreams of playing in the NFL. The success spawned the spinoff series All American Homecoming, which ran from 2022 to 2024. While promoting the second season of his NBC sports sitcom The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Hall spoke to Bleeding Cool about what he'll miss most about the show and the family he gained.

All American Star Jalyn Hall Reflects on the Family He Got from the April Blair Sports Drama

Bleeding Cool: All-American, you've recently wrapped. What would you miss most about your run there and coming back for the finale?

Hall: Yeah, I think that was definitely my sandbox to really submit myself to learning, not only about myself, but the business of acting, and growing my love for it. That's my family over there. It was definitely like a family reunion every time we saw each other, and it'll be that forever. They'll always be my brothers and sisters, so I appreciate it. Hey, eight seasons is a great run, I would say, and we're just glad, on behalf of myself and them, that we were able to give a piece of ourselves to the world, and they loved us for it.

All American, which also stars Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur, Taye Diggs, Chelsea Tavares, Hunter Clowdus, Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, and Antonio J. Bell, is available to stream on The CW. The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, which also stars Tracy Morgan, Erika Alexander, Precious Way, Bobby Moynihan, and Daniel Radcliffe, airs on NBC on Mondays and is available to stream on Peacock.

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