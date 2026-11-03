Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: All the Sinners Bleed, Special Ops: Rent-a-Cop

All the Sinners Bleed: Lindsay Weisberg on Opportunities, TV & More

Lindsay Weisberg (Gangland, Will Trent) spoke with us about her upcoming series All the Sinners Bleed, Special Op: Rent-a-Cop, and more.

Lindsay Weisberg always embraces the opportunities that come her way, whether they're indie or mainstream. Since bursting into the scene in the 2014 series Fully Engaged, she's also appeared in Netflix's Ozark, Miss Governor, NBC's Chicago P.D., ABC's Will Trent, and Saban's Gangland (2025). The Dartmouth alum embraced acting at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where she found herself on TV, films, and the stage. Among her upcoming projects are Keep Quiet, which sees her reunited with her Gangland co-star Lou Diamond Philips, ABC's 9-1-1 Nashville, and the much-anticipated Netflix limited series All the Sinners Bleed. She spoke to Bleeding Cool about the Joe Robert Cole-created series based on S.A. Cosby's Southern noir thriller of the same name, her indie comedy Special Op: Rent-a-Cop opposite Michael Jai White, Billy Zane, and Colleen Camp, and her future.

Lindsay Weisberg Talks 'All the Sinners Bleed,' 'Special Ops: Rent-a-Cop' and More

Bleeding Cool: What type of roles do you enjoy doing most?

Weisberg: I would say more gritty or complicated roles. I do like to play in the cop or detective world, the medical world, but I enjoy gritty, complicated roles.

What intrigued you about the Special Op: Rent-a-Cop, and what did you enjoy most about filming it?

Well, it's an action comedy. I hadn't done an action comedy before, and it was so ridiculous and over the top. It was quite fun to have that juxtaposition of an action star with comedians, and playing a ridiculous role (of Cat), who robs seniors and then gets robbed by seniors, so that was just really fun. It was quite over the top.

You have worked with so many talented vets of the industry. Did you have a chance to just poke the brain of any of them? What's your experience, and were there any pleasant surprises?

Yeah, everyone works differently, but people who are very present and, as long as they show up, do the work, and they're an open partner to work with, that's what I like, and what I've picked up from people over the years, whether certain actors who are very well known, who are extremely technical, and others who go by instinct, it depends. Anyone who really is present in that moment, showing up- that's what I have learned from the most.

Was there any of them you were nervous or starstruck about interacting with or meeting, and it became like a really pleasant experience for you?

No, I don't tend to get nervous working with anyone. I just see them as colleagues. I don't really care about names. So yeah, I just like to work, and I don't have that experience.

What can you say about your upcoming series, All the Sinners Bleed, and working with Joe and playing in that world?

Well, that was just an amazing experience. Everyone on that show was so talented. I was even nervous working on one night…I mean, the way it was set in the woods. It was so eerie, and I was nervous being in that space because it just felt so real, but what I experienced the most, what I saw on that set, more so than any other show, was that everyone had so much gratitude to be there, and that comes through in how people interact and how they work with each other on set. It was an enormous amount of gratitude to be working and being on that show, and it's an amazing show. There are so many different things going on: tensions, different storylines. It's very intense, visual, and so much detail was put into it, and it had so much nuance, and I think it's going to be a great show.

Since you have a recurring role on the show, does it feel significantly different than your other experiences on TV?

On TV, yes, it did. I mean, because you get to know who you're working with, and that's nice. When you're more part of something, and so that's a really cool experience. Yeah, it was a very different experience from other television experiences for me.

Do you prefer, like, when it comes to TV and film as far as the type of role that you like to do, or do you feel more comfortable in a certain space within either medium?

I think most people want to be working in TV mostly now, but yeah, I love both. I love to be working in television. I mean, the way the industry is, TV is the way to be, but there's just more TV; it's just different than it used to be. I love both, but it depends on who's involved in the project and what the story is and everything.

All the Sinners Bleed, which also stars Sope Dirisu, Nicole Beharie, John Douglas Thompson, Daniel Ezra, Andrea Cortes, Murray Bartlett, Leila Georga, and Giancarlo Esposito, is currently filming.

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