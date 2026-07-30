Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Alley Cats

Alley Cats: Ricky Gervais' New Animated Series Gets Special Sneak Peek

Arriving August 7th, Netflix released a special sneak peek at Ricky Gervais' (The Office, After Life) new adult animated series, Alley Cats.

Article Summary Netflix has released a special sneak peek for Alley Cats, Ricky Gervais’ new adult animated series premiering August 7.

Alley Cats follows a group of feral British cats chasing companionship while wrestling with everyday life’s struggles.

The new four-minute extended preview offers a strong taste of Alley Cats’ humor, tone, and offbeat animated style.

After debuting trailer and footage at Annecy, Alley Cats is shaping up as Netflix’s next sharp adult animation launch.

Last month, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival was the perfect occasion for Netflix to release the official trailer and image gallery for Ricky Gervais' (The Office, After Life) new adult animated series, Alley Cats. With the six-episode series set to hit the streamer on August 7th, viewers will be introduced to the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats who seek companionship as they reflect on the struggles of everyday life. Joining Gervais on the animated series are Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, and Diane Morgan – along with Natalie Cassidy and Tony Way. With only a week to go until its premiere, the streaming service has not only dropped a series poster but also a four-plus-minute extended preview that does a nice job setting the animated series' tone.

And here's an extended look at the upcoming animated series, with Netflix's Alley Cats debuting on August 7th:

Netflix's Alley Cats is created, written, directed, and executive-produced by Emmy and BAFTA-winner Gervais, and is executive-produced by Steven Hamilton Shaw, James Stevenson Bretton, and Ben Lole, and produced by Hugo Donkin. The animated series has tapped Tang Heng for production design. Elliot Dear is a co-director, with the animation stemming from U.K.-based award-winning studio Blink Industries (Dead End: Paranormal Park, Don't Hug Me I'm Scared).

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