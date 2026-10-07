Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: all's fair, ryan murphy

All's Fair Season 2 Sets November 4th Court Date; Trailer Released

Returning on November 4th to Hulu, here's a look at the official trailer for the second season of Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian's All's Fair.

Article Summary All's Fair Season 2 premieres November 4 on Hulu, with the first three episodes dropping and new chapters weekly.

The official All's Fair Season 2 trailer teases savage revenge, high-stakes drama, and explosive courtroom battles.

Kim Kardashian returns as Allura Grant alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Glenn Close.

Season 2 of All's Fair promises new alliances, tested friendships, and a revelation that could destroy the firm.

Based on the official trailer for the second season of Ryan Murphy's legal drama All's Fair, vengeance is about to be served – and it's going to be savage. Starring and executive-produced by Kim Kardashian, the hit series will unleash the first three episodes of Season 2 on Wednesday, November 4th, on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and Disney+ internationally (with new episodes dropping each Wednesday). Joining Kardashian are returning co-stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close, as well as new series regular Cauã Reymond.

Hulu's All's Fair follows Allura Grant (Kardashian), who sets up a female divorce attorney firm with Liberty Ronson (Watts) and Emerald Greene (Nash-Betts) – as well as assistant Milan (Taylor), who is also sleeping with Grant's NFL husband Chase Munroe (Noszka) – after leaving a male-dominated firm with the support of Dina Standish (Close). The group navigates high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances – both in the courtroom and within their own ranks – as well as a fierce rivalry with competitor Carrington Lane (Paulson). The second season sees the lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested, and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.

Additional guest stars this season include Dorinda Medley, Noah Fearnley, Denise Richards, Jaime Pressly, and Margo Martindale. They join a previous lineup of guest stars that included Nyle DiMarco, Lady Bunny, Olivia Lux, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Jewels Sparkles, Bob the Drag Queen, Daya Betty, and Monet X Change. The streaming series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Executive producers include Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Joe Baken, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Eric Kovtun, Anthony Hemingway, Louise Shore, Tanase Popa, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Lyn Greene.

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