Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Always Sunny, Law & Order: SVU & Best Medicine: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Ark, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Law & Order: SVU, Best Medicine, Reacher, AHS 13, and more!

Article Summary It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with fresh Season 18 trailer clues and Gang chaos.

Law & Order: SVU checks in with Mariska Hargitay back in full Benson mode as Season 28 starts taking shape.

Best Medicine, The Ark, and Reacher headline more TV updates, from season previews to casting and showrunner teases.

American Horror Story 13, Futurama, Young Sherlock, and more round out a packed TV news lineup worth catching up on.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Ark, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Cupertino, Law & Order: SVU, AEW Dynamite, Futurama, Best Medicine, Reacher, American Horror Story: 13, Young Sherlock, Stranger Things, Embassy, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 30th, 2026:

The Ark Showrunner Dean Devlin on Shocking Death, Felix/Kelly & More

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18 Trailer Gave Us A Lot to Unpack

The Ark Returns Tonight! Our S03E01: "I Told You Not to Come" Preview

Cupertino: CBS Previews Robert & Michelle King's Upcoming Legal Drama

Law & Order: SVU Season 28: Mariska Hargitay Is In Full-On Benson Mode

AEW Dynamite Preview: Who… Might Debut on This New Day?

Futurama S14E01 Clip: It's 100% Meat-Free Hot Dogs – Now with Meat!

Best Medicine Showrunner on Season 2, Louisa's Decision & Martin/Mark

Reacher S05 Casts Jay Baruchel, Kevin Durand, Amanda Ip & Ciara Bravo

American Horror Story: 13's "Ultimate Evil" Would Make Perfect Sense

Young Sherlock S02 Now Filming; Williams, Skelton, Varma & Gillen Join

Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4K Set Is A Must Buy (REVIEW)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Trailer: The Gang's Back!

Embassy: Kendrick & Heughan-Starring Thriller Picked Up By MGM+

Dexter: Resurrection, The Rookie, AHS 13 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!