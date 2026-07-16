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Always Sunny S18, Yellowjackets, Reacher & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yellowjackets, Dexter: Resurrection, Reacher, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Carrie, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with the Gang set to return August 17.

Yellowjackets, Dexter: Resurrection, and Reacher headline major TV updates with fresh casting, filming, and season news.

Doctor Who, Carrie, Alien: Earth, and NCIS join a packed roundup covering trailers, behind-the-scenes looks, and more.

Dive into the latest TV and streaming buzz with quick-hit coverage spanning FX, Paramount+, Prime Video, Hulu, and beyond.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, FCC/Disney, Adult Swim/SDCC, Paramount/Warner Bros, NCIS, Yellowjackets, Alien: Earth, Dexter: Resurrection, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Reacher, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Carrie, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 16th, 2026:

The Rookie Star Deric Augustine Offers a Look at His Season 9 Prep

Heartstopper Forever: Check Out The Final Chapter's Opening 3 Minutes

FCC Taking Action Against Disney Over "The View," ABC Stations: Report

AEW Dynamite Preview: Omega Celebrates, Moné Returns to Boston

Adult Swim on the Green Returns to SDCC: Panels, Activations & More!

Paramount/Warner Bros Update: Ellisons Sued; Judge Pitts Recused

NCIS Star Wilmer Valderrama Shares Looks at Season 24 Table Read

Your 2026 ESPYS Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Nominees & More

Yellowjackets: Lynskey Confirms Filming "Nearly at the Finish Line"

Alien: Earth EP Offers Season 2 Update, Talks Thailand-London Move

Futurama Season 14 Sets Sail Beginning August 3rd; New Poster Released

"Stuart" Star John Ross Bowie on Kripke's Dark Turn, Chemistry & More

Rick and Morty: Taking a Trip Down Memory Lane with President Curtis

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Finale Trailer: Selena Gomez Directs

Scrubs: Vangsness on Series Appearance, Teases "The Studio" S02 Cameo

The Rookie S08E10: "His Name Was Martin" Extended Cut Set for Hulu

Bosch Author Posts "The Hollow" Excerpt; Welliver Narrating Audiobook

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Taps Gabriel Luna for Serial Killer Role

Punky Duck Creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez Reflects on Amazon/AI Backlash

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Offers Surprising Season 5 Update

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18: The Gang Returns August 17th!

Carrie: Mike Flanagan's Stephen King Adaptation Gets New Image Gallery

Dexter-Mia Reunion Teased in Latest "Resurrection" Season 2 BTS Look

Doctor Who: Fugitive Doctor/Sonic Screwdriver "Controversy" Shut Down

Doctor Who Tender, Best Medicine & X-Men '97: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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