Always Sunny Season 16 Ep. 6 Review: The Gang Does It for The Kids

In Always Sunny S16E06 "Risk E. Rat's Pizza & Amusement Center," The Gang does it for the kids - whether they want them to or not.

If you had a chance to check out the trailer for this week's episode of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, then you know that S16E06: "Risk E. Rat's Pizza & Amusement Center" (directed by Nina Pedrad and written by Rob Rosell) has all of the makings of a truly & wonderfully inappropriate gem. They had me hooked with The Gang finding their old "Chuck E. Cheese"-like stomping grounds becoming a little too soft and safe for their liking. But since everyone in The Gang always has their own agendas in mind at all times, we also have Charlie & Dennis in search of animatronic boobs, Dee & Frank on a scavenger hunt for hidden dirty jokes, and Mac becoming one with Skee-Ball to take home the top prize. but what we ended up getting was a pretty dark twisting of the knife on older generations who seem caught between telling everyone younger than them how everything they have sucks while having a nostalgia circle-jerk over the "good old days" that weren't really as good as they've convinced themselves they were. As a bonus, we also appreciated how it could be seen as an example of just how toxic a close-minded, gatekeeping mentality can be. With that in mind, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down a spoiler image buffer just so everyone's on the same page…

Always Sunny S16E06 "Risk E. Rat's Pizza & Amusement Center" Notes

Good luck getting "Do Whatever You Want" from Risk E. Rat & The No Rules Band out of your heads for the rest of the night…

Okay, we already know how things go for The Gang when they look to revisit their childhoods… does their "day-cation" at the Jersey Shore ring a bell?

The Gang is every "gatekeeper" on social media who yells out clouds over how "everything's changing."

Olson and DeVito are doing a nice job of showing how racism & sexism is racism & sexism – no matter how you word it or what decade it took place in back in the day. Their awkwardness was seriously on-point… as they navigate sensitive waters like they're riding jet skis.

Charlie fighting for Monster representation was something that I didn't see coming – or that Charlie sees them in defined colors – or that Charlie acts like they're actually real.

Mac could probably benefit from having a "Feelings Center" about 24/7 – even with all of the sass… WHAT? So let me get this straight… Mac just called a kid a "pussy" and said he had no balls.

And in typical Paddy's fashion, The Gang leaves a path of death, destruction & broken dreams behind them…

