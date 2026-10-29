Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: The Gang Gets a Pretty Great Season 18 Blooper Reel

While we await word on what's to come, check out the official blooper reel for FX Networks' It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18.

A little less than three weeks after FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia wrapped up Season 18 with a surprisingly touching and heartfelt season finale (?!?!?), fans are left waiting to see what the future has in store for Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Frank (Danny DeVito), and Dee (Kaitlin Olson). To help make that wait a little easier, FX Networks has wasted little time sharing the best of what didn't make it on screen. You, we've got a blooper reel waiting for you above – enjoy!

In season 18, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues its return to its roots, with 10 jam-packed setups only the Gang could find themselves in. Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are wrapped up in salvaging inheritances from a dead woman, surviving tent encampments and the great inside-outside divide between the haves and have-nots, withstanding job loss at the hands of workplace automation, embracing a newfound appreciation for neurodivergence, questioning the fabric of society against conspiracy theories, and of course — the biggest elephant in the room — outlasting the public's pendulum swing against drinking. Not to mention battling nerds, LARPers, and a particularly petulant McPoyle clan at the Renaissance Faire or sportswashing their way back into the good graces of their community by sponsoring a Little League team. All the while trying to maintain order in their personal lives and at Paddy's, which has become increasingly lawless and erratic.

Get ready for some of the series' most outrageous moments yet, with loads of star cameos, as well as nods to both iconic Philly traditions and other classic TV sitcoms. It's art imitating life imitating art. So, step right up to the plate and brace yourself for one hell of a swing. The Gang may be into their 50s and 80s now, but their behavior is more out of control than ever. Who said with age comes wisdom? That person sure is a jabroni.

FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 is executive produced by Rob Mac (creator), Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Jeff Luini, David Hornsby, Rob Rosell, Scott Marder, Dave Chernin, and John Chernin, and Vanessa McGee for FX Productions.

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