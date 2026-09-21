Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: amc fearfest, tales from the crypt

AMC FearFest 2026 Unearths The Crypt Keeper as Event Host

AMC FearFest has the best possible host this year: The Crypt Keeper, from Tales from the Crypt, in new segments set throughout October.

Article Summary AMC FearFest 2026 brings back The Crypt Keeper as host, with brand-new segments airing throughout October 1-31.

Greg Nicotero directs the new AMC FearFest spots, reviving the iconic horror host with a fresh updated look.

John Kassir returns as the voice of The Crypt Keeper, marking the first new Crypt Keeper segments in 30 years.

AMC FearFest 2026 also packs in Tales from the Crypt marathons, horror franchises, Stephen King films, and themed nights.

AMC FearFest is an annual tradition for horror fans. Even if you have the films shown on physical media, uncensored and uncut, with no commercials, there is something sweet and comforting about watching them all with the swears dubbed over and poorly timed commercial breaks. This year, though, AMC is stepping up its game, as it has been announced that the block airing from October 1-31 will be hosted by none other than "The Crypt Keeper" from Tales from the Crypt. Greg Nicotero is directing new segments featuring the horror host, who has a brand new look and everything. This will be the first new Crypt Keeper segments in 30 years, so this is a huge deal. The best part is that the voice of the Crypt Keeper, John Kassir, is also back to voice him.

AMC FearFest Will Be Special This Year

"What a great honor and privilege to re-create this iconic character and get a chance to revisit some of his clever quips and puns with John Kassir again reprising his role," said Nicotero. "Having the chance to re-create Kevin Yagher's amazing puppet at my studio KNB EFX and get the opportunity to 'direct him' in a series of FearFest spots was like going back in time, and I couldn't be more pleased with the outcome."

Tales from the Crypt, "FearFest" programming highlights include seasonal favorites and nostalgic franchises such as Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Final Destination, Insidious and the Stephen King library including It (2017), IT the mini-series, The Shining, Misery and Christine, as well as the AMC premiere of The Terror: Devil In Silver, AMC+'s new supernatural thriller YAGA, starring Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Films, Humans), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat) and Hudson Williams (Heated Rivalry), plus themed marathons, such as "Fear the 80s" (Silver Bullet, Christine, Poltergeist, etc.), "Creature Feature" (Tremors, Lake Placid, Pet Sematary, etc.) and more. The full "FearFest" schedule In addition to marathons of, "FearFest" programming highlights include seasonal favorites and nostalgic franchises such asand thelibrary including(2017),and, as well as the AMC premiere of, AMC+'s new supernatural thriller, starring(The Matrix Films, Humans),(Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat) and(Heated Rivalry), plus themed marathons, such as "Fear the 80s" (Silver Bullet, Christine, Poltergeist, etc.), "Creature Feature" (Tremors, Lake Placid, Pet Sematary, etc.) and more. The full "FearFest" schedule can be found on the website

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