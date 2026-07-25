Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! 2027 Preview: Klaus-N-Furter, RoboRoger & Much More

The family goes "Rocky Horror," Roger goes Robocop, and much more. Here's an extended look at what's in store for American Dad! in 2027.

Article Summary American Dad returns in 2027, and SDCC delivered an extended preview packed with wild clues about the new season.

The sneak peek teases Klaus making a horror movie, Jeff finally getting a bachelor party, and Roger going full RoboCop.

Stan battles himself, familiar faces pop back up, and a big musical episode promises more bold American Dad chaos.

American Dad also hits its 400th episode on September 13 with a special anthology story celebrating the series milestone.

The folks behind Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad! had a whole lot to share during San Diego Comic-Con, beginning with the news that the long-running animated series would be back in 2027 with a new season – and dropped a nearly five-minute extended preview offering clues to what's to come (which you can check out below). In addition, it was revealed that the show's 400th episode on September 13th will feature a special anthology episode that celebrates the milestone by taking American Dad! in bold, interesting storytelling directions. As for the next season, it looks like Klaus has his sights set on making a horror movie, Jeff finally gets a bachelor party, Roger goes Robocop, Stan fights with himself (literally), some very familiar faces return, and more. And, yes… we're getting a big-time musical episode.

Here's a look at the extended sneak peek that was released on Saturday during the SDCC panel:

A sneak peek of what's to come on FOX 🇺🇸 Stream #AmericanDad! on Hulu on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/ZZ9A3oAB4y — American Dad (@AmericanDadTV) July 25, 2026

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

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