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American Dad! 400th Episode Milestone Event Gets Series Recap Trailer

With FOX's American Dad! celebrating its 400th episode milestone this Sunday night, check out the series recap trailer that was released.

Article Summary American Dad celebrates its 400th episode this Sunday on FOX, with a new recap trailer spotlighting the milestone.

Season 22 Episode 12, “400?!,” sees Stan return from his 400th mission to find a CIA clone has replaced him.

The milestone event also includes “Tales From the Outer Frontier,” a three-part American Dad space anthology.

The updated American Dad preview rounds up the 400th episode details, episode overviews, and the tribute trailer.

This Sunday, Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad! is celebrating a huge milestone when its 400th episode hits our screens (along with a special anthology episode that takes the animated series in a very interesting direction). Previously, we shared the overviews and image galleries for S22E12: "400?!" and S22E13: "Tales From the Outer Frontier," and now we have a 400th episode tribute trailer included in our updated preview below.

American Dad! 400th Episode Celebration Preview

American Dad! Season 22 Episode 12: "400?!" – Stan nearly dies on his 400th mission and returns home to realize the CIA's secret clone program has already replaced him.

It's time to celebrate because the 400th episode of American Dad! is almost here! Don't miss it Sunday on FOX. Next day on Hulu on Disney+. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/LWZpsVU0a0 — American Dad (@AmericanDadTV) September 8, 2026

American Dad! Season 22 Episode 13: "Tales From the Outer Frontier" – In this three-part anthology of self-contained tales, the Smiths take on new roles across the harsh frontier of space, confronting mortality, purpose, and that relentless Mars dust.

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

A sneak peek of what's to come on FOX 🇺🇸 Stream #AmericanDad! on Hulu on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/ZZ9A3oAB4y — American Dad (@AmericanDadTV) July 25, 2026

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

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