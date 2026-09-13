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American Dad! Celebrates 400th Episode Milestone TONIGHT: Our Preview

With FOX's American Dad! hitting 400 episodes tonight, here's our preview for S22E12: "400?!" and S22E13: "Tales From the Outer Frontier."

Article Summary American Dad! hits its 400th episode tonight on FOX, with a milestone celebration built around the landmark outing "400?!".

Season 22 Episode 12, "400?!", finds Stan nearly dying on his 400th mission as a CIA clone replacement takes over.

Season 22 Episode 13, "Tales From the Outer Frontier," delivers a three-part American Dad! space anthology.

The American Dad! 400th episode preview also includes the special trailer and a look ahead at what 2027 will bring.

Tonight's a big night for Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad!, with the long-running animated series celebrating the 400th episode milestone tonight. In honor of the special occasion, fans are not only getting that 400th adventure, but also a special anthology episode that takes things in a totally different direction. Along with overviews and image galleries for S22E12: "400?!" and S22E13: "Tales From the Outer Frontier," we also have a special 400th episode trailer that was released. And for those of you wondering what 2027 has to offer, we've got that extended trailer waiting for you below, too – here's a look!

American Dad! 400th Episode Celebration Preview

American Dad! Season 22 Episode 12: "400?!" – Stan nearly dies on his 400th mission and returns home to realize the CIA's secret clone program has already replaced him.

It's time to celebrate because the 400th episode of American Dad! is almost here! Don't miss it Sunday on FOX. Next day on Hulu on Disney+. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/LWZpsVU0a0 — American Dad (@AmericanDadTV) September 8, 2026

American Dad! Season 22 Episode 13: "Tales From the Outer Frontier" – In this three-part anthology of self-contained tales, the Smiths take on new roles across the harsh frontier of space, confronting mortality, purpose, and that relentless Mars dust.

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

A sneak peek of what's to come on FOX 🇺🇸 Stream #AmericanDad! on Hulu on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/ZZ9A3oAB4y — American Dad (@AmericanDadTV) July 25, 2026

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

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