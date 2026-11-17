Posted in: Casting, TV | Tagged: a24, American Epic, chris pine, nicolas cage

American Epic: Nicolas Cage, Chris Pine Join A24's Las Vegas Drama

A24 and The Office star BJ Novak have tapped Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine for their upcoming Las Vegas drama series, American Epic.

Article Summary A24 is shopping American Epic, a new Las Vegas drama series from BJ Novak, with Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine attached.

American Epic centers on a Vegas casino mogul and a Midwestern pastor chasing one last impossible legacy play.

BJ Novak writes and executive-produces the A24 series, with Chris Pine and producers from Barry Linen and Cut To.

A24’s TV momentum keeps building after Crystal Lake, with HBO and Amazon reportedly interested in American Epic.

A24 has a new series titled American Epic on the way from The Office star BJ Novak, who is writing the series set in Vegas. The series is attached to Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine, and the studio is shopping it as we speak. No home for it has been found as of this time. Novak executive-produces with Pine and Ian Gotler of Barry Linen Motion Pictures, and Joe Hipps and Patrick McDonald of Cut To. From Deadline reporting, here is the logline for the show: "In American Epic, in a final bid to forge his legacy, magnetic Vegas casino mogul Wyatt Pascal (Cage) squares off with Midwestern pastor Bill Massey (Pine) to pull off one last impossible act: building something eternal in the most temporary place on earth."

A24 Is Flexing Its TV Muscles Now

A24 has a number of film projects coming and in the can, but its TV offerings have been impressive in 2026, including its recent Peacock success Crystal Lake, a prequel to the Friday the 13th franchise starring Linda Cardellini that became the fourth most-streamed show in the platform's history. They are teaming up again with Peacock for a crime drama series called Superflakes, and in January, they have Claire Danes starring in The Spot for Hulu.

This Vegas-set series has some There Will Be Blood vibes from that description, and both of those actors can bring it when they want to. Fun that they both played Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse movies; that is a cool connection. I wonder if A24 did that on purpose. In any case, Deadline says HBO and Amazon are interested in this series, and I really hope it is HBO, since A24 has a working relationship with them after Euphoria. We are a long way from seeing this go in front of cameras, though.

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