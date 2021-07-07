American Horror Stories: Lourd, Trejo, Lynch, Bomer & More Confirmed

With FX on Hulu's horror anthology spinoff series set to start haunting the streaming service starting next week, fans of the "AHS" universe are getting a look at the impressive line-up that's set for American Horror Stories. With Ryan Murphy & company introducing us to Rubberman, the last time around? Well, it just seemed right to get to know some of the folks that might just find her showing up when they least expect her. And as Murphy writes in the caption to his Instagram post, the line-up released isn't even half of it. But when your line-up includes Matt Bomer, Aaron Tveit, Danny Trejo (as Santa?!), Billie Lourd, Sierra McCormick, Paris Jackson, Charles Melton, Kaia Gerber, Madison Bailey, John Carroll Lynch, Kevin McHale, Naomi Grossman, and others? Not a bad way to start…

Here's a look at who's who when American Horror Stories begins haunting our dreams on July 15:

With the new horror anthology kicking off on July 15 exclusively on FX on Hulu, here's a look back to our introduction to "Rubber Woman" in this previously-released teaser- and let just say "Rubber Man" isn't exactly going to be getting in her way:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Stories | Rubber Woman – Season 1 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-8gwjkM6fU)

Now here's a look back at two previously-released posters for American Horror Stories:

Here's a look back at the previously-released teaser "Nightmares"- with American Horror Stories premiering exclusively on FX on Hulu beginning July 15:

