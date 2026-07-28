Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: AHS 13, American Horror Story: 13

American Horror Story: 13 About Defeating "The Ultimate Evil": Murphy

Sarah Paulson, 6-7 roles. Jessica Lange, 4 roles. Evan Peters, 5 roles. Ryan Murphy teases what to expect from American Horror Story: 13.

Article Summary Ryan Murphy says American Horror Story: 13 is not just a Coven season, but a much bigger event for AHS fans.

Sarah Paulson is set for 6-7 roles, Jessica Lange reprises 4, and Evan Peters returns as 5 characters.

Murphy teases American Horror Story: 13 will unite iconic returning faces to battle the franchise’s ultimate evil.

Entertainment Tonight footage and Murphy’s premiere comments offer the clearest tease yet of AHS 13’s ambitious scope.

After spending the past few days having some twisted, ice cream-related fun during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13 is getting back to the business at hand. And that business included Murphy wanting to make it clear that AHS 13 is going to be a big one for fans – like, really big. Up until now, a lot of folks have run with the assumption that the 13th season would essentially be a "Greatest Hits" season, with the "Coven" stars as the anchoring device to connect it all together.

During the New York red carpet premiere for his upcoming series, The Shards, Murphy was asked about the "Coven"-fueled season, and he made it clear that it was so much more than that. In the clip below, Murphy reveals that Sarah Paulson will be taking on 6-7 roles, "Jessica Lange is playing all four of her iconic roles," and Evan Peters is set for 5 characters, with others like Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, and Billie Lourd also returning as some very familiar faces. The goal, as Murphy shared, "They all come together to defeat the ultimate evil" over the course of 13 episodes.

Here's a look at what Murphy had to share on Monday night regarding American Horror Story: 13, including the reactions he received after pitching a special Season 13 and more:

Ryan Murphy tells us 'American Horror Story: 13' is "not a Coven story" ― it's so much more. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AVnhGrFga1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 28, 2026

Previously, fans were treated to a look at the Coven's (Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Avantika, Alex Consani, and the amazing Frances Conroy) return as they filmed on the streets of NYC. To say that it got a whole lot of attention on social media and in the press would be putting it lightly, with Ryan Murphy Productions releasing an official look on Instagram. Here's what Entertainment Tonight had to share about the Coven's return, followed by what else we've learned about AHS 13 so far (with the long-running horror anthology series returning on Sept. 24th):

The AHS coven is back together! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z2WmpZqw4Y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 9, 2026

Ryan Murphy Productions offered a first look at one of the newest additions to the AHS Universe, Paul Anthony Kelly. You might remember Kelly from that epic rollout he received during FX Networks' Upfronts presentation from early in May. You can check out the official post here, and here's a look at Kelly's Instagram Stories posts immediately after the images hit:

As it now stands, the cast for AHS 13 (officially) includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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