Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: AHS 13, American Horror Story: 13

American Horror Story: 13 Finale Overview: AHS Universe End Times?

Based on the overview released for the 13th and final chapter of FX's American Horror Story: 13, things aren't looking good for our Coven.

With the next three chapters of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's all-star season set to be unleashed across our screens this Thursday, we've got a major final piece of the AHS 13 puzzle to pass along. We've added the official overview for the 13th and final chapter of the all-star season – and let's just say that our Coven is not going to have an easy time of things…

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 1 "13" – After a near-death experience, Ben provides hospice care for a mysterious client in an eerie penthouse. Written by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, and directed by Ryan Murphy.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 2 "1:13 AM" – Ben struggles with some unusual hospice duties and learns how the job vacancy actually happened. Written by Ned Martel and Charlie Carver, and directed by Crystle Roberson Dorsey.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 3 "Rauhnacht" – While hosting a holiday party, Constance deals carefully with two surprise guests, all to keep the special night on course. Written by Ned Martel and Charlie Carver, and directed by Crystle Roberson Dorsey.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 4 "Is That All There Is?" – As Constance's evening winds down, the holiday guests have dark places to go and people to see. Written by Ned Martel and Charlie Carver, and directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 5 "Date Night" – A friend of Ben's girlfriend wants to reconnect, whether he is ready to face the past or not. Written by Ned Martel and Charlie Carver, and directed by Jesse Peretz.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 6 "The Return of Devil's Night" – As an unseen threat closes in, the witches of Miss Robichaux's Academy turn to powers older than the school itself. Written by Ned Martel and Charlie Carver, and directed by Crystle Roberson Dorsey.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 7 "The Baddest Witch Of Them All" – A home invasion like no other, and Cordelia's Coven finds its worst fears confirmed. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver. Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 8 "Hell No" – With an ungodly threat upon them, the witches strike a bargain that will cost someone dearly. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver. Directed by Crystle Roberson Dorsey.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 9 "The Devil Is In The Details" – Alone and at a loss, Constance risks everything to reinvent her family's fate. Written by Ryan Murphy, Ned Martel, and Charlie Carver. Directed by Adam Penn.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 10 "The Prodigal Son" – Under threat, the witches learn of an ancient evil that has shaped history's darkest hours. Written by Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, and Brad Falchuk. Directed by Gillian Robespierre.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 11 "Madison's Happy Ending" – When a charming stranger draws close to the Coven, Madison discovers an unexpected side to him. Written by Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, and Ryan Murphy. Directed by Adam Penn.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 12 "Sisters in Arms" – Fiona confronts a family secret, while the Coven prepares for a foe worse than any they've faced. Written by Ned Martel and Charlie Carver. Directed by Gillian Robespierre.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 13 "Devil of a Good Time" – Cordelia's witches try their hardest to come together as their chances to save the world grow dim. Written by Ned Martel, Charlie Carver, and Brad Falchuk. Directed by Crystle Roberson Dorsey.

The cast includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, Berto Colón, and many more.

FX's global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the long-running horror anthology has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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