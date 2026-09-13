Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: AHS FX, American Horror Story: 13

American Horror Story: 13 Key Art Welcomes Paulson's Cordelia Goode

FX and Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13 released new key art, this time spotlighting Sarah Paulson, aka Cordelia Goode.

Article Summary American Horror Story: 13 spotlights Sarah Paulson’s Cordelia Goode as FX unveils new key art for the all-star season.

FX’s American Horror Story: 13 premieres September 24 with three episodes, launching a 13-episode, half-hour event.

Episodes 1-8 tease Ben’s eerie hospice job, Constance’s deadly holiday gathering, and a growing threat to the Coven.

Ryan Murphy previews Jessica Lange’s musical number, Evan Peters’ dual-role scene, and confirms American Horror Story Season 14.

Another day brings another look at Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13. Actually, make that two looks at the all-star season, set for a three-episode premiere on September 24th. First up, we have a new character profile poster for one of the all-star season's major players: Sarah Paulson, aka Cordelia Goode. Following that, we have a rundown of the overviews for the season's first eight episodes.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 1 "13" – After a near-death experience, Ben provides hospice care for a mysterious client in an eerie penthouse. Written by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, and directed by Ryan Murphy.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 2 "1:13 AM" – Ben struggles with some unusual hospice duties and learns how the job vacancy actually happened. Written by Ned Martel and Charlie Carver, and directed by Crystle Roberson Dorsey.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 3 "Rauhnacht" – While hosting a holiday party, Constance deals carefully with two surprise guests, all to keep the special night on course. Written by Ned Martel and Charlie Carver, and directed by Crystle Roberson Dorsey.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 4 "Is That All There Is?" – As Constance's evening winds down, the holiday guests have dark places to go and people to see. Written by Ned Martel and Charlie Carver, and directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 5 "Date Night" – A friend of Ben's girlfriend wants to reconnect, whether he is ready to face the past or not. Written by Ned Martel and Charlie Carver, and directed by Jesse Peretz.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 6 "The Return of Devil's Night" – As an unseen threat closes in, the witches of Miss Robichaux's Academy turn to powers older than the school itself. Written by Ned Martel and Charlie Carver, and directed by Crystle Roberson Dorsey.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 7 "The Baddest Witch Of Them All" – A home invasion like no other, and Cordelia's Coven finds its worst fears confirmed. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver. Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

American Horror Story: 13 Episode 8 "Hell No" – With an ungodly threat upon them, the witches strike a bargain that will cost someone dearly. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver. Directed by Crystle Roberson Dorsey.

AHS: 13 will consist of 13 half-hour episodes, with the season premiere set for Thursday, September 24th at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on FX and Hulu. The show's premiere night and week two will each feature three episodes, followed by a pair of episodes releasing each Thursday leading up to the 13th and final episode on October 29th. With that in mind, we have our first teaser for American Horror Story: 13 waiting for you below, followed by recent insights from Murphy and more.

Speaking with Vogue, Murphy dropped details on a musical number from Jessica Lange, Joey Pollari's character playing a key role, two of Evan Peters' characters having a one-on-one, and more. Here's a look at some of the highlights from the interview:

Jessica Lange Gets a Musical Number: While discussing pitching AHS 13 to Lange, Murphy shared that Lange said to him, "'Great. I'm in as long as I have a musical number."

Joey Pollari Serves as AHS 13's "Anchor": "I didn't want to just do a 'Coven' reboot. Everybody thinks that's what it is; it's not. I was very interested in the greatest villains we've done. And I felt that they only would come together if we had a new story anchored by a new person. That person is Joey Pollari." Speaking of Joey Pollari, he shared a look at some images from AHS 13 that were released via Vogue.

Murphy and Falchuk Had Some Serious Help Behind the Scenes to Make It All Work: "The writing of it was interesting because Brad Falchuk and I fell back into the writing. I had new lieutenants with Ned Martel and Charlie Carver. And [they] grew up loving 'American Horror Story,' so they knew all these characters. We just spent a long time working on it and filming it. It's 13 episodes. But what I was interested in was bringing back the baddies and the classic characters. That was my goal."

Murphy Teases a Tate/Rubber Man – Kai Scene for Evan Peters: "The person who I think had the hardest time was Evan, because in one scene he had to play Tate/Rubber Man and Kai. So he had to have a conversation with himself. And I thought it was like, 'Oh, this is going to be trouble.' But Evan is such a pro that I think it only took two takes."

Murphy on Everyone Getting Back Into "American Horror Story" Mode: "The interesting thing is all of the actors looked back and watched all of the seasons. We had a vocal coach. In some cases we had a movement coach. We had many of the wigs and the clothes in storage that I owned, so we were able to bring them out. But it was a process. And sometimes, even in the writing of it, I thought, Oh, God. It's going to take me a while to fall back into the writing rhythm of Constance. But it did not. I just was right back in it. Jessica said the same thing."

Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy shared how essential it was to have Jessica Lange sign on, and that he fully understood why Ariana Grande needed to drop out of the season. But the biggest headline? Murphy is already mapping out American Horror Story Season 14.

American Horror Story Isn't Going Anywhere: Season 14 Is Being Worked On: "I have a great passion for that show, and [FX boss] John Landgraf has a great passion for that show. It's a very important show in my career. It's something that John said, 'As long as you want to keep making them, I'll keep airing them.' That's always been the idea behind it, which is very empowering," Murphy shared about the support the series receives. Murphy added, "Season 13 is not the end; I'm working on season 14 as we speak in terms of, 'What's the idea?' and 'Who wants to be in it?'"

American Horror Story: 13 Hinged on Jessica Lange Joining: "It all started with Jessica [Lange] because Jessica, after we did the first four seasons, wanted to go off and do different things, which I understood completely. But I reached out to her thinking she would say no, and if she had said no, I probably wouldn't have done it. She told me a story about how she was doing Broadway last season and she would go out after the show, and there were all of these young people who were there because they all watched her work on American Horror Story. And she was very moved by that. I said, 'Well, that's funny, because my idea is for you to do all four of your favorite characters.' And she said, 'Sign me up. I'd love to do it.' I was so grateful."

Ariana Grande Will Be Missed – And Possibly Joining The AHS Universe in The Future: "I love Ariana Grande. We're great friends. I had an idea and I came to her and she, very immediately, said, 'I'm not sure because I think I'm going on tour.' I don't think the tour had been announced, and she had obviously just finished the 'Wicked' movie. So when it came time to do that episode, I called her up and she was like, 'I don't know how I'm going to juggle the tour with this.' And I said, 'OK, if you can't, we can push to another season.' She said, 'Great.'

You have to be respectful. Who is busier than Ariana Grande? No one. She had told me at the time, 'I have this album that's dropping.' It was really, truly a scheduling conflict. I said, 'OK, we'll kick that can down the road,' and she said, 'Great.' Ariana is a big fan of horror. She's obviously done homages of that in her work; she did 'Scream Queens' for me and loved the experience, and people love her in that show. So I will always work with her. I love her, and I support her. It was a very big swing, but I might bring that back for another season, per Ariana's availability. I think the world of her."

The AHS coven is back together! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z2WmpZqw4Y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 9, 2026

As it now stands, the cast for American Horror Story: 13 (officially) includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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