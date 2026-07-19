Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, American Horror Story: 13

American Horror Story: 13 Offering SDCC/"13 Flavors" Details Tomorrow

FX and Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13 teased that more details were coming on Monday regarding its "13 Flavors" activation at SDCC.

Article Summary American Horror Story: 13 teases Monday, July 20 details on its “13 Flavors” SDCC activation ahead of Comic-Con.

FX will roll out AHS 13 teaser art and four ice cream trucks serving sinister sweets inspired by past seasons.

Fans can meet iconic American Horror Story characters like Rubber Man, Twisty, and the Coven Witch during SDCC.

Saturday night promises a secret-location reveal of the 13th scoop as American Horror Story: 13 builds buzz.

With San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) kicking off this week, Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13 is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by giving AHS 13 fans a heads-up that news about its "13 Flavors" SDCC plans will be revealed on Monday, July 20th. With the series set to return on September 24th, AHS 13 will have teaser art on the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, along with a fleet of ice cream trucks offering sinister sweets inspired by each of the previous chapters of the legendary anthology series. Here's a look at the notice that hit social media on Sunday, followed by an official overview and more:

"13 Flavors" will feature four AHS-themed ice cream trucks serving fans during SDCC, which begins Thursday, July 23. Fans can rub shoulders and pose for photos with Rubber Man ("Murder House"), Twisty the Clown ("Freak Show"), the Witch ("Coven"), and other iconic AHS characters as they enjoy ice cream flavors offered in tribute to past installments. On Saturday evening, fans will be invited to a secret location to experience the 13th scoop. Fans can stay tuned to AHS on social media for details on locations, timing, and other information about the activation. Here's a look at the initial preview images that was released along with the long-running show's SDCC plans:

Earlier this week, fans were treated to a look at the Coven's (Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Avantika, Alex Consani, and the amazing Frances Conroy) return as they filmed on the streets of NYC. To say that it got a whole lot of attention on social media and in the press would be putting it lightly, with Ryan Murphy Productions releasing an official look on Instagram. Here's a look at what Entertainment Tonight had to share about the Coven's return, followed by what else we've learned about AHS 13 so far (with the long-running horror anthology series returning on Sept. 24th):

The AHS coven is back together! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z2WmpZqw4Y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 9, 2026

Previously, Ryan Murphy Productions offered a first look at one of the newest additions to the AHS Universe, Paul Anthony Kelly. You might remember Kelly from that epic rollout he received during FX Networks' Upfronts presentation from early in May. You can check out the official post here, and here's a look at Kelly's Instagram Stories posts immediately after the images hit:

As it now stands, the cast for AHS 13 (officially) includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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