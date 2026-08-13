Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: AHS 13, American Horror Story: 13

American Horror Story: 13 Teaser: Can The Ultimate Evil Be Stopped?

Check out our best look yet at horror's version of "Avengers: Endgame," a teaser for Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13.

Article Summary American Horror Story: 13 gets its first teaser, previewing Ryan Murphy’s all-star collision of iconic heroes and villains.

Ryan Murphy says AHS 13 is not a Coven reboot, with Joey Pollari serving as the new anchor for the crossover story.

Jessica Lange returns with a musical number, while Evan Peters faces off as Tate/Rubber Man and Kai in one wild scene.

Murphy confirms American Horror Story season 14 is already in the works, while teasing Ariana Grande could join later.

It would just seem perfect for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk to drop our best look yet at what FX's American Horror Story: 13 has to offer. After learning a whole lot about what the 13-episode season has to offer over the past few weeks, we're more than ready for September 24th to get here so we can see how horror's version of "Avengers: Endgame" brings it all together. I mean, if the big bad is "The Ultimate Evil" that Murphy has been teasing, then it's going to take a whole lot of folks with a crapload of power to save the day – which is such a weird thing to write in so many very cool ways.

AHS: 13 will consist of 13 half-hour episodes, with the season premiere set for Thursday, September 24th at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on FX and Hulu. The show's premiere night and week two will each feature three episodes, followed by a pair of episodes releasing each Thursday leading up to the 13th and final episode on October 29th. With that in mind, we have our first teaser for American Horror Story: 13 waiting for you below, followed by recent insights from Murphy and more.

Speaking with Vogue, Murphy dropped details on a musical number from Jessica Lange, Joey Pollari's character playing a key role, two of Evan Peters' characters having a one-on-one, and more. Here's a look at some of the highlights from the interview:

Jessica Lange Gets a Musical Number: While discussing pitching AHS 13 to Lange, Murphy shared that Lange said to him, "'Great. I'm in as long as I have a musical number."

Joey Pollari Serves as AHS 13's "Anchor": "I didn't want to just do a 'Coven' reboot. Everybody thinks that's what it is; it's not. I was very interested in the greatest villains we've done. And I felt that they only would come together if we had a new story anchored by a new person. That person is Joey Pollari." Speaking of Joey Pollari, he shared a look at some images from AHS 13 that were released via Vogue.

Murphy and Falchuk Had Some Serious Help Behind the Scenes to Make It All Work: "The writing of it was interesting because Brad Falchuk and I fell back into the writing. I had new lieutenants with Ned Martel and Charlie Carver. And [they] grew up loving 'American Horror Story,' so they knew all these characters. We just spent a long time working on it and filming it. It's 13 episodes. But what I was interested in was bringing back the baddies and the classic characters. That was my goal."

Murphy Teases a Tate/Rubber Man – Kai Scene for Evan Peters: "The person who I think had the hardest time was Evan, because in one scene he had to play Tate/Rubber Man and Kai. So he had to have a conversation with himself. And I thought it was like, 'Oh, this is going to be trouble.' But Evan is such a pro that I think it only took two takes."

Murphy on Everyone Getting Back Into "American Horror Story" Mode: "The interesting thing is all of the actors looked back and watched all of the seasons. We had a vocal coach. In some cases we had a movement coach. We had many of the wigs and the clothes in storage that I owned, so we were able to bring them out. But it was a process. And sometimes, even in the writing of it, I thought, Oh, God. It's going to take me a while to fall back into the writing rhythm of Constance. But it did not. I just was right back in it. Jessica said the same thing."

Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy shared how essential it was to have Jessica Lange sign on, and that he fully understood why Ariana Grande needed to drop out of the season. But the biggest headline? Murphy is already mapping out American Horror Story Season 14.

American Horror Story Isn't Going Anywhere: Season 14 Is Being Worked On: "I have a great passion for that show, and [FX boss] John Landgraf has a great passion for that show. It's a very important show in my career. It's something that John said, 'As long as you want to keep making them, I'll keep airing them.' That's always been the idea behind it, which is very empowering," Murphy shared about the support the series receives. Murphy added, "Season 13 is not the end; I'm working on season 14 as we speak in terms of, 'What's the idea?' and 'Who wants to be in it?'"

American Horror Story: 13 Hinged on Jessica Lange Joining: "It all started with Jessica [Lange] because Jessica, after we did the first four seasons, wanted to go off and do different things, which I understood completely. But I reached out to her thinking she would say no, and if she had said no, I probably wouldn't have done it. She told me a story about how she was doing Broadway last season and she would go out after the show, and there were all of these young people who were there because they all watched her work on American Horror Story. And she was very moved by that. I said, 'Well, that's funny, because my idea is for you to do all four of your favorite characters.' And she said, 'Sign me up. I'd love to do it.' I was so grateful."

Ariana Grande Will Be Missed – And Possibly Joining The AHS Universe in The Future: "I love Ariana Grande. We're great friends. I had an idea and I came to her and she, very immediately, said, 'I'm not sure because I think I'm going on tour.' I don't think the tour had been announced, and she had obviously just finished the 'Wicked' movie. So when it came time to do that episode, I called her up and she was like, 'I don't know how I'm going to juggle the tour with this.' And I said, 'OK, if you can't, we can push to another season.' She said, 'Great.'

You have to be respectful. Who is busier than Ariana Grande? No one. She had told me at the time, 'I have this album that's dropping.' It was really, truly a scheduling conflict. I said, 'OK, we'll kick that can down the road,' and she said, 'Great.' Ariana is a big fan of horror. She's obviously done homages of that in her work; she did 'Scream Queens' for me and loved the experience, and people love her in that show. So I will always work with her. I love her, and I support her. It was a very big swing, but I might bring that back for another season, per Ariana's availability. I think the world of her."

The AHS coven is back together! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z2WmpZqw4Y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 9, 2026

As it now stands, the cast for American Horror Story: 13 (officially) includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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