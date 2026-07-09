Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: AHS 13, American Horror Story: 13

American Horror Story: 13 – The Coven Returns In This BTS Look (VIDEO)

With today being a big news day for FX's American Horror Story: 13, here's a behind-the-scenes look at the Coven in action in NYC.

Article Summary American Horror Story 13 unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at the returning Coven cast filming on the streets of NYC.

FX confirmed American Horror Story 13 premieres September 24 on FX, Hulu, and Disney+ internationally.

Entertainment Tonight shared new AHS 13 video teasing Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, and more.

American Horror Story 13 will haunt SDCC 2026 with “13 Flavors” ice cream trucks and a secret 13th scoop event.

Don't you think you've had it pretty good already, fans of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13? You learned that AHS 13 will premiere on Thursday, September 24th at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on FX and Hulu (and Disney+ internationally), you were treated to a rundown of what the long-running horror anthology series had planned for this month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), and even got a key art poster to check out. But just in case that's not enough, how about some behind-the-scenes looks at the members of the Coven (Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Avantika, Alex Consani, and the amazing Frances Conroy) owning the NYC streets.

Here's a look at what Entertainment Tonight had to share on Thursday evening, followed by what else we learned about AHS 13:

The AHS coven is back together! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z2WmpZqw4Y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 9, 2026

American Horror Story: AHS 13 Set to Terrorize SDCC 2026

Along with teaser art on the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, AHS 13 will have a serious presence during this month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) with a fleet of ice cream trucks offering sinister sweets inspired by each of the previous chapters of the legendary anthology series.

"13 Flavors" will feature four AHS-themed ice cream trucks serving fans during SDCC, which begins Thursday, July 23. Fans can rub shoulders and pose for photos with Rubber Man ("Murder House"), Twisty the Clown ("Freak Show"), the Witch ("Coven"), and other iconic AHS characters as they enjoy ice cream flavors offered in tribute to past installments. On Saturday evening, fans will be invited to a secret location to experience the 13th scoop. Fans can stay tuned to AHS on social media for details on locations, timing, and other information about the activation.

Previously, Ryan Murphy Productions offered a first look at one of the newest additions to the AHS Universe, Paul Anthony Kelly. You might remember Kelly from that epic rollout he received during FX Networks' Upfronts presentation from early in May. You can check out the official post here, and here's a look at Kelly's Instagram Stories posts immediately after the images hit:

As it now stands, the cast for AHS 13 (officially) includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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