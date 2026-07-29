Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story: 13

American Horror Story: 13's "Ultimate Evil" Would Make Perfect Sense

The "ultimate evil" in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13 would make perfect sense - and may have been confirmed.

Earlier this week, Ryan Murphy had some very interesting details to share regarding his and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13. Along with making it clear that the season was much more than just a "Coven" season, Murphy revealed that Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, and others are set to play multiple roles. But the part that caught our attention was when Murphy addressed the season's overall theme: "to defeat the ultimate evil." Considering Cody Fern's Michael Langdon, aka the Antichrist, was the big bad who got taken out by the Coven during Season 8: "Apocalypse" (and that big "To Be Continued" at the end), it would only make sense that the "ultimate evil" would be Satan (we're thinking Paul Anthony Kelly). If you take out Satan's agent on Earth, it only makes sense that Satan would be the "final boss." Adding to that belief are the filming wrap gifts given to the crew, including what appears to be a tote bag featuring a design of a witch stirring a cauldron, with Satan in it.

Here's a look at the custom wrap gifts that were given out to the production team when filming on American Horror Story: 13 wrapped (with huge thanks and the flowers to The AHS Zone for sharing the screencap):

New photo of custom wrap gifts given to the crew of "American Horror Story: 13." pic.twitter.com/fC2BV4SxxC — The AHS Zone (@AHSZone) July 29, 2026

Here's a look at what Murphy had to share on Monday night regarding American Horror Story: 13, including the reactions he received after pitching a special Season 13 and more:

Ryan Murphy tells us 'American Horror Story: 13' is "not a Coven story" ― it's so much more. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AVnhGrFga1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 28, 2026

Previously, fans were treated to a look at the Coven's (Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Avantika, Alex Consani, and the amazing Frances Conroy) return as they filmed on the streets of NYC. To say that it got a whole lot of attention on social media and in the press would be putting it lightly, with Ryan Murphy Productions releasing an official look on Instagram. Here's what Entertainment Tonight had to share about the Coven's return, followed by what else we've learned about AHS 13 so far (with the long-running horror anthology series returning on Sept. 24th):

The AHS coven is back together! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z2WmpZqw4Y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 9, 2026

Ryan Murphy Productions offered a first look at one of the newest additions to the AHS Universe, Paul Anthony Kelly. You might remember Kelly from that epic rollout he received during FX Networks' Upfronts presentation from early in May. You can check out the official post here, and here's a look at Kelly's Instagram Stories posts immediately after the images hit:

As it now stands, the cast for AHS 13 (officially) includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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