Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

American Horror Story, Alien: Earth & Boston Blue: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sex Criminals, American Horror Story: 13, Alien: Earth, Boston Blue, Lanterns, Crystal Lake, and more!

Article Summary American Horror Story: 13 headlines the BCTV Daily Dispatch with new key art, a BTS look, a Sept. 24 premiere, and SDCC plans.

Alien: Earth revs up with Season 2 filming news, while Boston Blue gets a Season 2 start update from Donnie Wahlberg.

Sex Criminals, The Pitt, Rick and Morty, The Gentlemen, Heroes, MobLand, and Crystal Lake fuel a packed TV news lineup.

More TV highlights include Lanterns, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Vampire Lestat, Star Trek, and SDCC reveals.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sex Criminals, The Pitt, American Horror Story: 13, Alien: Earth, Rick and Morty, Boston Blue, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Vampire Lestat, Lanterns, The Gentlemen, Heroes, MobLand, Crystal Lake, Pluribus, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 10th, 2026:

Star Trek: The Original Series 60th Anniversary Blu-ray Set Coming

The Secret of Secrets Showrunner Cuse Offers Dan Brown Series Update

Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home Official Trailer Released

Patrick Stewart Discusses His Star Trek Legacy, Retirement Rumors

Strange New Worlds S04: Celia Rose Gooding on "Wacky" Puppet Episode

Sex Criminals Co-Creator Praises Series Production, Director DaCosta

The Pitt Guest Stars Allen, Kober & Anderson React to Emmy Nominations

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: The Knockouts Title Goes No DQ

American Horror Story: 13 – The Coven Returns In This BTS Look (VIDEO)

Big Brother Kicks Off Its Season 28 "Time Trip" TONIGHT! Our Preview

The Simpsons Star Harry Shearer on Protecting His Voice from AI

Alien: Earth Season 2 Filming Underway; Ullman, Spruell & Flynn Cast

Have Rick and Morty Reached a Breaking Point? Early S09E08 Preview

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Review: Omega Reclaims the Gold

Carrie, Blade Runner 2099, Reacher & More: Prime Video's SDCC Plans

Boston Blue Star Donnie Wahlberg Confirms Season 2 Filming Start

The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Vampire Lestat SDCC Plans Released

Nickelodeon "Fun-ergy Factory" Set for SDCC 2026: Avatar, TMNT & More

Lanterns, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Set for SDCC Panels & More

American Horror Story: FX Networks Releases AHS 13 Key Art Poster

The Gentlemen Season 2 Teaser: Locked & Loaded for September Return

Sheriff Country & Fire Country Crews Return to Edgewater (VIDEO)

Heroes Creator Tim Kring's Series Revival Reportedly "Not Active Now"

American Horror Story: 13 Debuts Sept. 24th; SDCC Plans Revealed

MobLand Season 2 Teaser: Brosnan, Mirren & Hardy Return in September

Crystal Lake: Linda Cardellini on Playing "Unexplored" Pamela Voorhees

Pluribus Season 2: Apple TV Series Return Leaning Late 2027 or 2028?

Emmy Awards, The Pitt & It: Welcome to Derry: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!