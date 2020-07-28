American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's long-running FX horror anthology series American Horror Story won't be gracing us with its horrific presence or a tenth season this year due to the bigger horror of the COVID-19 pandemic. To help soften the blow, the pair and FX Networks announced that a new spinoff series will begin production once the coast is clear: FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories, a horror anthology made up of standalone episodes that focus on different characters and aspects of the nine-seasons-and-counting franchise. Of course, this instantly got the flames of fans' "dumpster fires of speculation" roaring five-alarm over the possibilities- we even offered up our choices of who is deserving of more screen time.

Well, we were proud to learn earlier today that we were on the same vibe as Angela Bassett when we said that Marie Laveau (AHS: Coven) was deserving of her own episode- though Bassett's thinking bigger. Retweeting a tweet from The AHS Zone that shared some beautiful fanmade artwork that imagined a spinoff series telling the backstory of the voodoo queen, Bassett seemed interested and even hit up Murphy for his thoughts. One person Bassett and Murphy can already count on if anything moves forward? Angelica Ross, who tweets, "You know I'm here for it."

Looks like fun! What do you think @MrRPMurphy ? https://t.co/hgkdQoSsaK — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) July 28, 2020

You know I'm here for it. — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) July 28, 2020

While Murphy's show (and fans) will suffer temporarily, that wasn't his major concern: "So, yeah, I had four or five things that were impacted. That doesn't bother me. What I'm trying to do is make sure that my cast and crew hear from me and feel taken care of and know that there's someplace they can turn, because it's a dark time and a scary time for so many people. I just want to make sure all my people feel safe." Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time.