Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: AHS 13, American Horror Story

American Horror Story Offers Season 13 Look at Paul Anthony Kelly

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story offered a first look at Paul Anthony Kelly from this Fall's Season 13.

Article Summary American Horror Story Season 13 has unveiled a first look at newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly ahead of its fall premiere.

American Horror Story teases hint Season 13 will connect deeply with the wider AHS universe.

Early American Horror Story Season 13 rollout suggests an epic, crossover-style chapter for longtime AHS fans.

Paul Anthony Kelly joins the growing American Horror Story Season 13 buzz after his notable FX Upfronts introduction.

Based on the behind-the-scenes looks at Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13 that have hit social media, the Fall-premiering season is going to be epic for those of us obsessed with the AHS Universe and how it all connects. Think of it as an "Avengers: Endgame" of horror (we mean that in a good way, we swear). That brings us to today, with Ryan Murphy Productions offering a first look at one of the newest additions to the AHS Universe, Paul Anthony Kelly. You might remember Kelly from that epic rollout he received during FX Networks' Upfronts presentation from early in May. You can check out the official post here, and here's a look at Kelly's Instagram Stories posts immediately after the images hit:

As it now stands, the cast for AHS 13 (officially) includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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