American Horror Story Season 12 Locks In NYC Filming for This Monday It looks like Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story will be filming Season 12 in NYC this Monday - here's what we know.

The wheel on Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 12 began rolling in a big way a little less than two weeks ago. That's when we learned that Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian had joined the cast – and it was done via a very creepy teaser (see below). Before all of that happened, though, we learned back in March that "Hamptons" (the season's production name) would be hitting New York City to do some filming – as you'll see in the screencap below. But thanks to some of my fellow city-dwellers and their attention to detail, it looks like the signage is up, signaling that cameras will be rolling on East 30th Street (btw. 1st & 2nd Avenues) on Monday, April 24th, from 6 am to 11 pm (though that tends to be standard filming time frame and doesn't necessarily mean filming will last that long).

And here's a look back at a screencap from a production list confirming that "Hamptons" would be filming in NYC this Monday:

Thanks to the fine folks over at The Hollywood Reporter, we had more details to pass along earlier this month. First up, it was confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for what that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed." Here's a look back at the teaser that was released earlier today, with a very ominous "children" vibe to the whole thing that sticks with you (you've been warned):