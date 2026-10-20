Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story

American Horror Story Season 14 Announced Ahead of AHS 13 Finale

With the AHS 13 finale next week, FX Networks announced that Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story will be back for Season 14.

Article Summary American Horror Story Season 14 is officially happening, with FX announcing the renewal ahead of the AHS 13 finale.

The American Horror Story Season 13 finale airs Thursday, October 29, landing just in time for Halloween.

FX says AHS 13 became a major streaming hit, landing on Nielsen’s Top 10 and scoring a huge Hulu and Disney+ launch.

No American Horror Story Season 14 story or cast details were revealed, keeping the franchise’s next nightmare a mystery.

We don't know what will remain of the universe of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story by the time the credits roll on the current all-star, "Avengers: Endgame"-like 13th season, but we do know that there will be another season after. The long-running horror anthology series will be back for Season 14, with the announcement dropping a little more than a week before the season finale. The AHS: 13 premiere claimed a spot on Nielsen's Streaming Top 10 charts and represented Murphy's biggest launch ever on Hulu and Disney+. The series returns this Thursday with the 11th and 12th episodes, ahead of the highly anticipated finale on Thursday, October 29th – yup, just in time for Halloween. No additional details on the new season were released.

The cast for FX's American Horror Story: 13 includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, Berto Colón, and many more.

FX's global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the long-running horror anthology has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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