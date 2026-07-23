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American Horror Story Serves Up "13 Flavors" Day 1 at SDCC (IMAGES)

Check out our image gallery from the first day of American Horror Story: 13's three-day "13 Flavors" event during SDCC 2026 on Thursday.

Along with a disturbingly cool (and completed) banner on the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13 served up the first day of its "13 Flavors" event during this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). If you weren't lucky enough to make it out, Bleeding Cool photographers Lyndi Antic and Isabelle Carty have put together an image gallery offering a twisted taste of what went down:

American Horror Story: 13 Drops Details on "13 Flavors"/SDCC Event

Here's a rundown of what you need to know about what AHS 13 has on tap for SDCC, including where the "13 Flavors" trucks will be located, a tease for that mysterious "The 13th Scoop Experience," a look at how the first day went, and more:

"13 Flavors" will feature four AHS-themed ice cream trucks serving fans during SDCC, which begins Thursday, July 23. Fans can rub shoulders and pose for photos with Rubber Man ("Murder House"), Twisty the Clown ("Freak Show"), the Witch ("Coven"), and other iconic AHS characters as they enjoy ice cream flavors offered in tribute to past installments. On Saturday evening, fans will be invited to a secret location to experience the 13th scoop. Fans can stay tuned to AHS on social media for details on locations, timing, and other information about the activation. Here's a look at the initial preview images that was released along with the long-running show's SDCC plans:

Previously, fans were treated to a look at the Coven's (Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Avantika, Alex Consani, and the amazing Frances Conroy) return as they filmed on the streets of NYC. To say that it got a whole lot of attention on social media and in the press would be putting it lightly, with Ryan Murphy Productions releasing an official look on Instagram. Here's what Entertainment Tonight had to share about the Coven's return, followed by what else we've learned about AHS 13 so far (with the long-running horror anthology series returning on Sept. 24th):

The AHS coven is back together! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z2WmpZqw4Y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 9, 2026

Previously, Ryan Murphy Productions offered a first look at one of the newest additions to the AHS Universe, Paul Anthony Kelly. You might remember Kelly from that epic rollout he received during FX Networks' Upfronts presentation from early in May. You can check out the official post here, and here's a look at Kelly's Instagram Stories posts immediately after the images hit:

As it now stands, the cast for AHS 13 (officially) includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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