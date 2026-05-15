Posted in: TV | Tagged: Elspeth, newlitg

An Elspeth Preview in The Daily LITG, 15th of May, 2026

An Elspeth Preview was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

Article Summary Elspeth Preview leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with Catch and Kill topping yesterday’s biggest stories.

Daily LITG rounds up the top ten, from Eisner Awards 2026 and X-Men solicits to Spider-Man and DC debate.

Additional highlights include Image Comics damages, Death Note: The Musical, and Marvel spoiler coverage.

LITG also looks back at May 15 headlines from 2025 to 2020, plus today’s comic book industry birthdays.

An Elspeth Preview was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Elspeth Preview and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Rookie Spinoff Update

LITG two years ago, The Rookie Season 7

LITG three years ago, Frank Miller Drawing A Wolverine Cover

LITG four years ago, Conan moves on

LITG five years ago – Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG six years ago – New Warriors, Poison Ivy, Clownhunter

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors, and more. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Vivek J. Tiwary , author of The Fifth Beatle.

, author of The Fifth Beatle. Karen Rubins , creator of Comics Turns.

, creator of Comics Turns. Ryan Smith , creator of Funny Farm Comics

, creator of Funny Farm Comics Andrew Cosby, co-founder of Boom Studios, co-creator of Zombie Tales, and Damn Nation.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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