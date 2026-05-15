Posted in: TV | Tagged: Elspeth, newlitg
An Elspeth Preview in The Daily LITG, 15th of May, 2026
An Elspeth Preview was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.
Article Summary
- Elspeth Preview leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with Catch and Kill topping yesterday’s biggest stories.
- Daily LITG rounds up the top ten, from Eisner Awards 2026 and X-Men solicits to Spider-Man and DC debate.
- Additional highlights include Image Comics damages, Death Note: The Musical, and Marvel spoiler coverage.
- LITG also looks back at May 15 headlines from 2025 to 2020, plus today’s comic book industry birthdays.
An Elspeth Preview was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Elspeth Preview and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Elsbeth S03E19: "Catch and Kill" Preview: A Killer Gossip Columnist
- Eisner Awards 2026 Nominees Announced, DC Comics & Deniz Camp Lead
- The Lincoln Lawyer Will Be Resting Its Case After 5 Seasons
- The Future Of Torment For Spider-Man And Venom (Spoilers)
- Create A Batman Villain For DC Comics Continuity, Get Paid… Nothing?
- Marvel Comics' X-Men DNX Solicits For August 2026
- Masters Of The Universe: Stay Hyped With These New Character Posters
- Supergirl: New International Poster Has Been Released And It's A Mess
- Old Man Anakin Skywalker Joins Hasbro's Star Wars Vintage Collection
- McFarlane Toys Reveals New Elite Edition Helldivers II Figure
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Image Comics' Spawn, D'Orc, Witchblade And More Also Damaged This Week
- The Scorched #50 Was Image Comics Most Ordered Title In April 2026
- Whither Asgard? Doctor Strange, Thor & Knull Ahead Of Queen In Black
- J Jonah Jameson, Doing His Own Research, In Black Cat #10 (Spoilers)
- The First Shakespeare Anthology Kids Comic Is Launching On Kickstarter
- Old Manakin Skywalker in The Daily LITG, 14th of May, 2026
- Xander Pang and Colin Ryan Star in Death Note: The Musical in London
LITG one year ago, The Rookie Spinoff Update
- The Rookie Spinoff Update; Upfronts Images; Cast Message to Fans
- Marvel Comics Launches Marvel All-On-One in August 2025
- Marvel Teases First Spin-Offs From Jonathan Hickman's Imperial
- Superman: New Poster Released Ahead of Wednesday's Official Trailer
- The New Corporate Lawyer-Approved Identity of Gwenpool (Spoilers)
- Scott Snyder Trolls Graham Nolan With Absolute Batman #9 "Abomination"
- New Krakoa, Old America, Hell & White Hot Room- Today's X-Men Spoilers
- King of the Hill Poster: Hulu Teases Animated Series' Return
- Amazon UK GlitchWatch For Next Week's Dr Fate Massive Collection
- Bridgerton Seasons 5 & 6 Announced; Season 4 Sneak Peek Released
- Titan Comics' Conan & Solomon Kane August 2025 Solicits
- DC Super Hero Girls Get A High School Reunion For 10th Anniversary
- Exquisite Corpses Rewrites American History And The Thirteen States
- Exclusive Free DC Superman & Krypto Comic With Milk-Bone Dog Biscuits
- Magic, Media And Missiles In Today's One World Under Doom Spoilers
- The Superman Movie's New Poster in the Daily LITG, 14th May 2025
LITG two years ago, The Rookie Season 7
- The Rookie Season 7 Moved to Midseason; ABC Explains Decision
- Hope's Father And What Happens To The Mutants (X-Men Forever Spoilers)
- Tom King & Jeff Spokes Bring Back Jenny Sparks To DC Comics
- Tom Brevoort Told To Move X-Men Away From Krakoa Over Studio Concerns
- Jonathan Hickman's Namor, Franklin, Sam & Bobby Plans We Never Got
- Storm Joins Marvel's Avengers From August: Will She Lead Them?
- Nightcrawler's Mommy Issues With Destiny (X-Men Forever #4 Spoilers)
- Is Namor, The Mightiest Mutant, Joining The Avengers? Again?
- Batman In A Posing Pouch: The DC Swimsuit Covers Are Back For August
- More Today On Amanda Waller, Zur-En-Arrh & Brainiac Queen (Spoilers)
- IDW Publishes Star Trek #500 in August
- My Chernobyl Year by Ukrainian Eisner Award Nominee Yevgenia Nayberg
- Hope's Father And What Happens To The Mutants (X-Men Forever Spoilers)
- Jamie Smart Wins Two For Bunny Vs Monkey at British Book Awards 2024
- Taking The X-Men Out Of Krakoa in The Daily LITG, 14th of May, 2024
LITG three years ago, Frank Miller Drawing A Wolverine Cover
- Comics People React To Frank Miller Drawing A Wolverine Cover
- Titans S05/Future Plans: Jinx Return, Terra, Red Hood Spinoff
- Community: YNB "Sad" S02E14 "Advanced Dungeons" & Dragons Was Pulled
- How Do You Solve A Problem Like Hank McCoy? A Beastly Solution?
- It's A Very Bad Tuesday To Be Wally West (Flash & Titans Spoilers)
- Dawn of DC Primer 2023 Preview: Darkest Before the Dawn of DC
- Learn How Beast Boy Got His Eye Back… In Five Months Time (Spoilers)
- Kickstarter Approves, Then Removes, Comic Stolen With A.I.
- McFarlane Reveals Wave 2 Movie Maniacs with The Goonies and More
- Jon Stewart Learned More About CNN Than Donald Trump From Infomercial
- Supernatural Meets Superhero in Chesler's Dynamic Comics 1, at Auction
- Airboy Flies Blind On A Classic Cover At Heritage Auctions
- Charles Sultan's Mr. E and Sky Chief in Punch Comics #1, at Auction
- The Ukrainian Superhero Who Is Powering The E.U. (Stormwatch Spoilers)
LITG four years ago, Conan moves on
- Conan License To Move On From Marvel Comics
- Don't Ask The Undertaker to Sign Your 1991 Trading Cards at MegaCon
- D&D Beyond To Retire Two 5th Edition Books This Month
- The Rookie S04 Finale Preview: Firefly Reunion, Pete Davidson & More
- Legends of Tomorrow: Article Claims CW Wanted Return, Studios Didn't
- The Flash Is Returning for Season 9 So Why Are We Still Worried?
- Tony Stark's Next Armor Is Bigger Than Usual In Hulk/Thor Banner War
- John Wick and Bruce Lee Receive SDCC 22' VHS Figures from Diamond
- Sleeper Symbiote Gets New Host in Venom #11 in August
- Batman #125 Preview: An Early Look at Chip Zdarsky's First Issue
- MLJ's Answer to Spectre, Mr. Justice in Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction
- Dell's Answer to Batman, the Owl in Crackajack Funnies, Up for Auction
- The Wizard Foils a Russian Attack in Top-Notch Comics #5, at Auction
- From One Side Of Lake Como Comic Art Festival To The Other
- A Comic Store In Your Future: A Trip to Planet Comicon
- How Much??? This Year's Lake Como Comic Art Festival Auction In Video
- The Hangman Takes on a Pandemic in MLJ's Hangman #7, Up for Auction
- Obscure Comics: Uncanny X-Men At The State Fair & Horse Barn Mutants
- Aliens: Genocide #1 & Aliens Vs. Predator #0 CGC 9.8 Auction Today
- Conan License To Move On From Marvel Comics
- Photos From Lake Como Comic Art Festival, The Most Beautiful Comic Con
- Greetings From Sunny Italy in the Daily LITG, 14th of May 2022
LITG five years ago – Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics
- Target Stores To Halt Sales Of All Trading Cards From May 14th Forward
- Big Changes to Doctor Doom in Guardians of the Galaxy & FF (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Will Reunite All The Doctors & More
- Swablu Community Day Box & Ticket: Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Old Man Cable Returns From Al Ewing and Bob Quinn in August 2021
- Target Employee Tells Us About Trading Card Customers From Hell
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Removes John Barrowman from Production
- $10,000 Will Buy You A New Batman By Frank Miller, And More Besides
- Why Bad Idea Dropped Another Comic Book Store
- Shang Chi and Eternals May Not Get Released in China
- eBay Changes Categories, Comics Collectors Despair
- Christina Soontornvat & Joanna Cacao Sell The Tryout and The Squad
- CGC Insider: Grading Q&A – PG, NG, and CVR Grades
- Disappearing/Reappearing Queer Loki On Marvel's Voices: Pride Cover
- Erik Larsen Launches New Ongoing Ant Comic From August
- Listen To The Greatest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Story Of All Time
- Space Pirate Captain Harlock? Thank FOC It's Friday, 14th of May 2021
- Separated At Birth: Sean Galloway, Philip Murphy and Spider-Man
- Old Man Cable Returns From Al Ewing and Bob Quinn in August 2021
- Danny Lore & Seth Smith Auction Kicks Graphic Novel to Scholastic
- Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 Celebrates Asian Superheroes, Creators
- Video Preview: The London Cartoon Museum's V For Vendetta Exhibition
- Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Will Hit Store Shelves On June 15
- After 70 Years, About Comics Revives Speck The Altar Boy
- "Hurricane Nancy" Donates Her Art to Billy Ireland Cartoon Library
- No More Target Trading Cards From Today – Daily LITG, 14th May 2021
LITG six years ago – New Warriors, Poison Ivy, Clownhunter
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors, and more. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- The Comic Store That Ordered 500 Copies of Marvel's New Warriors #1
- Sam Humphries Says DC Won't Let Him Use Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn
- Will Any Comic Shops Refuse To Sell Faithless II #1?
- Batman Gets a New Ability in The Three Jokers, Out on August 25th
- Clownhunter Joins Punchline in Batman's Upcoming Joker War
- Joker War Zone Announced By DC Comics Tomorrow
- Funko Announces X-Men Movie Pops Are On the Way!
- Super7 Debuts New ReAction Figures From Bands Anthrax and Motorhead
- My Little Pony Applejack Becomes Human with Hasbro and Kotobukiya
- Peter David and Dale Keown Tell The Origin Of The Maestro
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Vivek J. Tiwary, author of The Fifth Beatle.
- Karen Rubins, creator of Comics Turns.
- Ryan Smith, creator of Funny Farm Comics
- Andrew Cosby, co-founder of Boom Studios, co-creator of Zombie Tales, and Damn Nation.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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