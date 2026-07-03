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Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Go Live Tonight for America 250: Preview

Kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET, here's your preview/viewing guide for CNN's Independence Eve Live, with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Article Summary Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen kick off CNN’s Independence Eve Live tonight at 8 pm ET for America 250.

Find out where to watch Cooper and Cohen live, with coverage streaming on CNN.com, apps, and connected TV.

Expect Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen to bring jokes, guests, music, and nationwide Fourth of July check-ins.

Cooper and Cohen are also changing up their usual New Year’s Eve drinks, swapping tequila shots for beer tonight.

There are a whole lot of reasons to celebrate America turning 250 this year, like how we're old enough now to rent a car without a co-signer. But if we had to knock out a list of reasons, the fact that the big milestone is bringing Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen back to our screens, live from NYC, five months earlier than usual, would be near the top. In case you hadn't heard, the best thing to happen to New Year's Eve since… actually, we're not sure… Cooper and Cohen will host CNN's Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy: Celebrating 250. Of course, with this being a big holiday weekend, we want to make sure you don't miss out on all the Fourth of July festivities. Here's what you need to know, including when and where to watch, what to expect, and more. In addition, we look back at when Cohen broke the news that tonight's live event would feature a different beverage, and maybe even some extras along the way.

When & Where Can I Watch "Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy: Celebrating 250": Tonight's festivities run from 8 pm to 12:30 am ET, airing live for CNN's streaming and pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV, and mobile apps.

What Can I Expect From "Independence Eve Live with Anderson & Andy: Celebrating 250"? Along with the comedic stylings of Cooper and Cohen, we can also look forward to a special ball drop (because who doesn't love a good ball drop or two among friends, as long as it's consensual), the dynamic duo meeting and greeting a lineup of special guests and musical acts, including celebrated American icons, cultural legends, and inspiring everyday heroes whose stories reflect the spirit, resilience, and diversity of the United States. In addition, Cooper and Cohen will cut to CNN reporters in NYC and across the country for highlights from cities and small towns nationwide, spotlighting the people, traditions, and celebrations shaping this historic moment in communities coast to coast.

Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen Go Beer to Celebrate America's 250th Live

In June, Cohen crashed Cooper's CNN show, AC360, to offer him a special birthday surprise – with cake, balloons, and also the fanfare deserving of Cooper's special day. It's a great segment that's worth checking out, and we have that waiting for you above. But you might be asking yourself, "What does that have to do with Cooper and Cohen drinking? They're just going to do Tequila shots." Well, that's where you would be wrong (and why you should be patient and read the entire piece). Cohen dropped some breaking news for fans of the duo's drinking adventures: in honor of America's 250th birthday, Cooper and Cohen will be switching from Tequila to beer. Yes, it's true – and to be honest, we endorse the move. Not because of anything "red, white & blue," but because we didn't want to mirror everything that goes down on New Year's Eve.

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