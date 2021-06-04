Andor: "Rogue One" Prequel Series Begins UK Filming; Robert Emms Cast

A "triple threat" of good news for "Star Wars" fans this Friday morning. First, we have a confirmation that both the Ewan McGregor-starring Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Diego Luna-starring "Rogue One" prequel series Andor have kicked off filming this month in the UK. But that's not all, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Robert Emms (Chernobyl, His Dark Materials) has joined the cast of the latter in a supporting role. The live-action series focuses on Cassian Andor's adventures during the early days of the Rebellion and the rising threat of the Empire, set five years before the events of the critically-acclaimed 2016 film. The series is also set to star Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma, the politician who opposed the Empire and helped found the Rebel Alliance), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). With filming expected to wrap this summer, Toby Haynes serves as lead director on the 12-episode season with Ben Caron and Susanna White also helming episodes, and Stephen Schiff and Tony Gilroy among the writing team.

During an interview from earlier this year with Collider to promote SYFY's Resident Alien, Rogue One star Alan Tudyk revealed that he won't be part of the series when it debuts- but the door is open for him to possibly be involved in the series if it's picked up for a longer run. "They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there," Tudyk explained. This may seem odd to viewers since Tudyk has been one of the names included with the show's promotion. "I'm all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that's not happening, it's called Andor," the actor joked.

But if they do want him back, they best hurry because Tudyk sounds like he's not going to be up for the mo-cap suit as the years roll on. "I do know this: I have to be on stilts for it, because the character is 7'1", and I'm not one of those guys that says, somebody else do the motion capture, and I'll voice it later'. I'll have to do the motion capture, and I turn 50 in March. So I hope they get to it soon, because I'm not going to be on stilts in, like, five years. I'm not doing it," Tudyk explained. Still, Tudyk is confident that viewers will be seeing K-2SO on the small screen- eventually. "I'm going to be in the show. It's just that the story that Tony [Gilroy] is telling doesn't involve K-2SO until later on… I can't be too specific, but I can definitely say that I'm not going to be in the first season."