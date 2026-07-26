Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Redemption, Andrade El Ídolo, wrestling

Andrade Wins AEW National Title, Setting Dangerous Anti-WWE Precedent

Andrade El Ídolo defeated Mark Davis to win the AEW National Championship at AEW Redemption, proving wrestlers can thrive outside WWE. So unfair! 😤🏆

Article Summary Andrade wins the AEW National Title over Mark Davis, pushing Tony Khan’s anti-WWE fantasy. Auughh man! So unfair!

Andrade thriving outside WWE sets a dangerous precedent that disrespects wrestling and everything WWE built.

Tony Khan used loud AEW crowd reactions to sell Andrade as fulfilled, like success exists beyond WWE’s system.

Even the Blockbuster raccoons were upset as Andrade’s AEW win proved Tony Khan doesn’t understand wrestling.

Welcome back, dear readers, to The Chadster's ongoing live coverage of AEW Redemption! 😤📺 The Chadster is reporting to you live from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝😭 The Chadster must now report on something so egregious, so disrespectful to the wrestling business, that it literally made The Chadster's stomach turn: Andrade El Ídolo defeated Mark Davis to win the AEW National Championship at AEW Redemption tonight in Montreal. 🤮🏆 Bleeding Cool remains the only safe and secure place on the internet for unbiased coverage that respects WWE's rightful place as the global leader in sports entertainment, a position that Tony Khan is hellbent on overturning because he doesn't understand the natural balance of the wrestling business! 💪🙏

In this AEW National Championship match, Andrade El Ídolo challenged Mark Davis, who represented the Don Callis Family. 🎭 Andrade had earned this title shot by defeating Jake Doyle on the July 15, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite, using his El Día de los Muertos spinning back fist followed by The DM. The storyline centered around Andrade cutting ties with the Don Callis Family after months of broken championship promises from Don Callis, and now he was targeting their titles. 😤 During the match, Andrade attacked fast at the bell for an early near fall, performed a ringside selfie spot (auughh man! 📱), hit Three Amigos, a corner meteora, a moonsault to the floor, and his double moonsault. Late in the match, Davis got his knees up when Andrade attempted a frog splash. 🦵 Davis then tried to set up a piledriver, but Andrade countered it into a hurricanrana pin attempt for a near fall. Andrade then hit El Día de los Muertos spinning back fist followed by The DM to pin Davis and win the championship. 🎆 Pyro went off on the stage as Andrade celebrated his title victory, and he even shook hands with the broadcast teams afterward.

The Chadster needs to explain something very serious right now. 😰😰😰 What Tony Khan has done here with Andrade El Ídolo winning the AEW National Championship is perhaps the most dangerous piece of anti-WWE propaganda The Chadster has ever witnessed, and The Chadster has witnessed a LOT of Tony Khan's schemes! You see, Andrade left WWE after failing to find the guaranteed success that the WWE promotional machine is supposed to provide. Instead of accepting his rightful place in WWE's carefully structured hierarchy, he came to AEW, got over organically with the crowd through charisma and work rate, embraced it, and now has championship success! 📈😡 This creates a blueprint that could encourage other wrestlers to believe success exists outside WWE, completely upsetting the natural order of things! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! The crowd was so loud and enthusiastic for this title change, showing exactly how Tony Khan has brainwashed these AEW fans into thinking that wrestlers earning opportunities and getting over organically is somehow a good thing, when everyone knows that only WWE's carefully micromanaged star-making process should determine who succeeds! 🧠🔧 Auughh man! So unfair! The fact that Andrade looked happy holding that championship, like he had actually achieved something meaningful, is proof that Tony Khan is trying to send a message to every WWE wrestler that they could leave and find fulfillment elsewhere! This is literal recruitment propaganda! 😤😤😤

The Chadster and the raccoon family suffered greatly watching this match. 🦝💔 Vincent K. Raccoon kept chittering nervously throughout the entire bout, clearly sensing The Chadster's growing anxiety about what this title change could mean for the wrestling business. Linda Raccoon tried to comfort The Chadster by bringing him a slightly moldy VHS copy of WrestleMania X-Seven that she found in the back room, bless her little raccoon heart. 🎥❤️ But the real tragedy was watching the baby raccoons – Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon – witnessing this travesty of sports entertainment. When Andrade hit that final DM and won the championship, little Shane Raccoon actually covered his eyes with his tiny paws and let out the most pitiful little hiss The Chadster has ever heard. 😭🐾 These innocent woodland creatures just want to watch WWE's perfectly structured programming where everyone knows their place and follows the script, but instead Tony Khan is forcing them to witness wrestlers thriving outside WWE's ecosystem! It's basically raccoon abuse, and The Chadster is pretty sure that's illegal! 🚨👮

Earlier tonight at AEW Redemption, The Chadster already covered The Dogs defeating Jay White and Juice Robinson in a double chain match and Maya World defeating Hikaru Shida to win the TBS Championship. Before that, on the Buy-In, AEW honored 80 years of the Rougeau wrestling dynasty before Rocky Romero interrupted and was run off, and Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong defeated Jay Lethal, Blake Christian & Lee Johnson to retain the AEW World Trios Championship. 🏆 On the main card, Mike Bailey won a six-way ladder match over Jack Perry, Komander, The Beast Mortos, Nick Wayne and El Clon to earn an AEW International Title shot, The Young Bucks defeated Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley, Kyle Fletcher defeated Bandido to retain the AEW International Championship, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage defeated PAC & Claudio Castagnoli to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship with The Young Bucks appearing afterward, and "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho defeated Tommaso Ciampa in a No Holds Barred match when Ciampa gave up as Jericho threatened him with a drill. 🪛😱

Still to come tonight, Thekla defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale, and Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight. The Chadster will be back later to cover those matches, assuming The Chadster can survive watching more of Tony Khan's assault on proper wrestling! 😤💀

Please keep checking back at https://bleedingcool.com/tag/aew-redemption/ for all of The Chadster's unbiased coverage throughout the night, and remain vigilant against Tony Khan's attempts to ruin wrestling! AEW Redemption is literally the worst PPV event of all time, and Bleeding Cool is the only website readers can trust to deliver the honest, unbiased truth about how AEW is ruining wrestling and WWE is the best! 🙏📰✨

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