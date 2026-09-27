Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Animal Control

Animal Control Returns Tonight! S05E01: "Seahawks and Piglets" Preview

FOX's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control returns tonight, and we've got a preview for tonight's episode, S05E01: "Seahawks and Piglets."

Article Summary Animal Control returns tonight on FOX with Season 5 premiere "Seahawks and Piglets" and a new preview clip.

In Animal Control S05E01, Frank leads a work stoppage before chasing the Seahawks' missing mascot.

Roman Park faces serious rivalry in the season opener as the team tackles a high-profile animal case.

Season 5 previews also tease Episode 2 and Episode 3, including Shred spiraling over a damaging online review.

FOX, show creators Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control returns tonight – and we have a preview of the season premiere. If you thought things were going to get off to a slow start, think again. In S05E01: "Seahawks and Piglets," the team has a missing mascot and some serious rivalry for Ken Jeong's Roman Park to deal with. Along with a preview of tonight's season opener, we also have a look at what's ahead with the fifth season's second and third episodes:

Animal Control Season 5: S05E01 – S05E03 Previews

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 1: "Seahawks and Piglets" – Frank leads the team in a work stoppage, but abandons his cause for the ultimate call – recovering the Seahawks' missing mascot.

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 2: "Bugs & Rabid Dogs" –

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 3: "Crows & Lizard Legs" – Shred spirals when he discovers a negative online review about him that could reflect poorly on the precinct. Meanwhile, Patel, Victoria, and Emily try to break up Addy's new relationship.

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much. In addition to McHale, Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy.

The FOX series is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

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