Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Animal Control

Animal Control S05E03: "Bugs & Rabid Dogs" Preview: Undercover Frank

Frank goes undercover tonight on FOX's Animal Control S05E03: "Bugs & Rabid Dogs." Plus, we preview S05E04: "Tortoises and Billy Goats."

Article Summary Animal Control S05E03 sees Frank go undercover at Roman’s new Pax Romana business to uncover what he’s really up to.

The FOX Animal Control preview teases whether Roman can lure Frank away from public service and into private work.

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 3, "Bugs & Rabid Dogs," gets a quick setup ahead of tonight’s FOX airing.

S05E04, "Tortoises and Billy Goats," finds Frank investigating when Emily’s HR review threatens her reinstatement.

We're back with our weekly preview for the fifth season of FOX, show creators Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control. In S05E03: "Bugs & Rabid Dogs," Frank (McHale) goes undercover to get the goods on Roman's (Ken Jeong) new animal control business. Will Roman be able to tempt Frank to go private? Along with a preview for tonight, we have an overview and image gallery for the next episode, S05E04: "Tortoises and Billy Goats."

Animal Control Season 5: S05E03 & S05E04 Previews

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 3: "Bugs & Rabid Dogs" – Frank goes undercover at Roman's new privatized animal control company, Pax Romana.

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 4: "Tortoises and Billy Goats" – When Emily's HR review threatens her reinstatement, Frank appoints himself her investigator.

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much. In addition to McHale, Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy.

The FOX series is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

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