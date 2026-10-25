Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Animal Control

Animal Control S05E04: "Tortoises and Turtlenecks" Preview: HR Woes

Check out our preview for FOX's Animal Control S05E04: "Tortoises and Turtlenecks" and a look ahead to S05E05: "Sled Dogs and Kitty Litter."

Article Summary Animal Control S05E04: "Tortoises and Turtlenecks" sets up HR chaos as Emily’s review threatens her reinstatement.

Frank takes matters into his own hands in Animal Control Season 5 Episode 4, appointing himself Emily’s investigator.

Tonight’s Animal Control also teases a birthday party for a 100-year-old tortoise, adding more offbeat sitcom fun.

Ahead of Animal Control S05E05, "Sled Dogs and Kitty Litter" finds Victoria juggling pig parenting and a hot date.

On tonight's episode of creators Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control, we've got human resources woes and… and a birthday party for a 100-year-old tortoise. Yup – and it's going to be interesting to see how it all adds up. After checking out our preview for S05E04: "Tortoises and Turtlenecks," we've got a look ahead to the next episode of the hit FOX sitcom with the overview and images for S05E05: "Sled Dogs and Kitty Litter."

Animal Control Season 5: S05E04 & S05E05 Previews

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 4: "Tortoises and Turtlenecks" – When Emily's HR review threatens her reinstatement, Frank appoints himself her investigator.

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 5: "Sled Dogs and Kitty Litter" – Victoria balances pig parenting with a hot date.

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much. In addition to McHale, Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy.

The FOX series is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

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